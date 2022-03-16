See Pic

Simone Biles Models Neon Green Bikini & Matching Bucket Hat In Sexy New Photo

Simone Biles
Simon Biles sizzled in a neon green bikini and advocated for others to ‘wear your greens’ just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Simon Biles25, proved that green is not only a healthy but a sexy color. The Olympic gymnast uploaded a steamy bikini pic for her 6.9 million Instagram followers’ viewing pleasure. She rocked a neon green bikini top and matching bottoms that she hiked up to show off her hips. She completed the look with a matching bucket hat. “wear your greens kid,” she smoothly captioned the post along with a series of vegetable emojis.

This isn’t the first time that the Olympic champion rocked a bikini on Instagram. Simone hit the beach to show off her pink and white bikini in November 2021. She gave viewers a cheeky look as her back was to the camera while she soaked up the sun and stood in the ocean. “Never met a beach I didn’t like,” she cleverly captioned the pic.

Simone recently got engaged to NFL player Jonathon OwensShe shared the news with the world on February 15, making it very likely that the proposal was a Valentine’s Day surprise. She uploaded a pic of her beau on one knee wearing a beige suit as she gazed upon him enthusiastically. She rocked a tight, ruched, leather mini dress as she accepted his proposal. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”

Now the athlete is focused on making her dream wedding happen. “Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full.”

She revealed that she plans on doing a destination beach wedding and has even already picked out her wedding dress. She uploaded an Instagram post revealing that she “said yes to the dress” but fans will have to wait until the wedding pics are released to see what it looks like for themselves!

 

 