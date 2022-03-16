Why Pregnant Rihanna Is Inspired By Teresa Giudice & Heather Dubrow’s Parenting Styles

Rihanna reveals her mom role models from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise as her baby bump continues to grow and the due date approaches.

Rihanna loves her Real Housewives just like the rest of us. So naturally, the “SOS” singer has her favorites and now that she’s soon going to be a mom herself, she has revealed which Housewives she looks up to as parents. She gave shoutouts to both The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice and Real The Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow when speaking with ELLE.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” RiRi told the outlet. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.” The RHOC star, also known as Fancy Pants, may get herself into tense situations when it comes to her fellow Housewives but when it comes to her kids, she’s as supportive and nurturing as can be.

Heather shares her kids Nicholas and Max, 18, Kat, 15 and Collette, 11 with her husband Terry Dubrow. Max came out as bisexual, and not too long after Kat came out as a lesbian, and Heather has handled this with nothing but love and support. Upon her return to RHOC, fans have seen a nurturing side to Heather who frequently expresses how proud she is of her kids and reassures them as they go through those tough teenage years.

As for “Teresa from Jersey,” the “Umbrella” singer said that the RHONJ Housewife “does not play about her kids.” The Fenty founder appreciates Tre’s mama bear instincts and knows she’ll likely be just as ferocious if anyone comes for her future kids. “She will flatten you about those kids,” the singer continued. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it…You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Teresa and her four daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12 have been through a lot. Not only has Teresa divorced their father Joe Giudice, but the two had to serve jail time after being charged as guilty on numerous fraud accounts on Joe’s behalf. While they served prison time one after the other for the sake of their family, the kids still had to grow up with one parent as the other one served time. No doubt that made Teresa and her girls stronger both individually and as a family unit.