Breaking News

Marilyn Miglin Dead: ‘Home Shopping Network’ Icon Dies At 83

Marilyn Miglin
I'm only seeing this one image of her & her husband on our agencies
Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021
Razor Ramon (aka Scott Hall), 1995 Photo By John Barrett/PHOTOlink/Everett Collection (Razor Ramon2329)
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2016 Summer TCA - "Goliath" Portrait Session, Beverly Hills, USA - 7 Aug 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Marilyn Miglin, known as the ‘Queen of Makeovers’ for her 25-year job on the Home Shopping Network, reportedly died from complications of a stroke.

Marilyn Miglin, the longtime host of the Home Shopping Network, has died at the age of 83. A statement shared on Marilyn’s website revealed that the TV personality — who was previously married to businessman Lee Cuglin, a victim of serial killer Andrew Cunahan — died on Monday, March 14. “She was at home and surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but her spirit will stay with all of us,” the statement read.

Marilyn passed away from complications from a stroke, according to TMZ. The statement on her website, which didn’t confirm the manner of Marilyn’s death, revealed that no funeral service will be held at Marilyn’s request. Her family also asked that in lieu of flowers, fans could donate to non-profits that “she cared deeply about.” Those nonprofits are listed on the website.

Marilyn Miglin
Marilyn Miglin with her husband Lee Miglin at the 1993 Hearts of the Variety Club Celebrity Ball (Photo: JOHN BARTLEY/KRT/Newscom/The Mega Agency)

Marilyn, who was born in 1938 in the Czech Republic, hosted HSN for over 25 years which earned her the nickname “The Queen of Makeovers.” She launched her own beauty company, Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics, in 1963 that was a huge success. The late star was also an advocate for facially disfigured victims and burn survivors. She helped found the University of Illinois’ Craniofacial Center.

Related Gallery

Saddest Deaths Of 2020 -- PICS

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Stella Tennant attending the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo by Alban Wyters/Sipa USA
Bert BelascoBET Awards '11 held at the Shrine AuditoriumLos Angeles, California - 26.06.11Mandatory Credit: WENN.com Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotostwo915693.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Another fun fact about Marilyn is that her husband, Lee, was murdered by the same man who killed Gianni Versace. Marilyn and Lee got married in 1959, and on May 4, 1997, Lee was killed by Andrew. The couple shared two children, daughter Marlena, and 51-year-old son Duke Miglin, who is an actor. Marilyn got remarried in 1999, but her second husband died a few months after the wedding.

Marilyn opened up about her husband’s murder to The Chicago Tribune a year after the tragedy. “I don’t think you heal — you never close up that gaping wound — but you adjust,” she told the publication. “I lived the life of a fairy princess and I had a prince for 38 years, and then one day my prince went to war and didn’t come back,” she added.

Lee’s death was covered in the 2018 Netflix miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryJudith Light played Marilyn and received a nomination for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Mike Farrell played Lee, Edgar Ramirez played Gianni, and Darren Criss played Andrew.