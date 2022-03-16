See Pics

Lil Kim, 47, Slays In Sparkling Silver Jumpsuit In New Set Of Photos

Lil Kim
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
David Blond, Phillipe Blond, Lil Kim. Lil Kim, center, walks the runway with The Blonds designers David Blond, right, and Phillipe Blond during their collection presentation at New York Fashion Week Fashion The Blonds, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Lil Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York CityPictured: Lil KimRef: SPL5252781 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Lil Kim is spotted leaving night club “Blow” in West Hollywood with her boyfriend a record CEO, who goes by the name “The Great Leader.” She was seen wearing a grayish colored Louis Vuitton jump suit with a pair of gray pumps. Pictured: Lil Kim, The Great Leader BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lil Kim performs during The Blonds collection presentation during New York Fashion Week Fashion The Blonds, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The gorgeous rapper set temperatures soaring in a dazzling look she called her ‘glitz & glam.’

Bow down to the queen! Lil Kim proved the crown still fits, as she stunned her 3 million followers with a jaw-dropping series of snaps. Taking to her Instagram late Tuesday night (March 15), the 47-year-old rapper wrapped her flawless physique in a dazzling, silver jumpsuit covered in sequins, as seen here. “The glitz, the glam, I do what I can,” she captioned the stunning photo album.

Lil Kim
Lil Kim shared stunning pics to her Instagram on March 15, 2022. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Daring to impress, the “Kimnotyze” singer flaunted her famous curves in the skintight ensemble. The full bodysuit was stretched over a matching bodice, which highlighted Lil Kim’s enviable figure even more. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose, as they cascaded over her shoulders while she gave the shutterbug her best cover girl poses. With just a touch of light brown lipstick, pink rouge and a smokey eye, the hip hop legend put a spotlight on her natural beauty. She topped off the stylish look with a pair of bedazzled high heels.

LIl Kim made headlines recently when she debuted a racy holiday song, causing swift backlash from followers who thought she was pushing the envelope a little too far. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said about the ditty “Big Santa Papi.” But the entertainer found a staunch defender in Cardi B, who took to Twitter to clap back at the haters, saying Lil Kim was being “bullied, mocked, and disrespected.” “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…,” Cardi wrote. “She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F***IN LEGEND.”

Cardi B also spoke out about why she hasn’t recorded a collaboration with Lil Kim yet. “Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song. I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!” She also said she wasn’t going to “rush” into doing a song with her icon if it “doesn’t feel right.” Here’s to hoping the two legends find the right song soon!