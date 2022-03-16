Lil Kim, 47, Slays In Sparkling Silver Jumpsuit In New Set Of Photos

The gorgeous rapper set temperatures soaring in a dazzling look she called her ‘glitz & glam.’

Bow down to the queen! Lil Kim proved the crown still fits, as she stunned her 3 million followers with a jaw-dropping series of snaps. Taking to her Instagram late Tuesday night (March 15), the 47-year-old rapper wrapped her flawless physique in a dazzling, silver jumpsuit covered in sequins, as seen here. “The glitz, the glam, I do what I can,” she captioned the stunning photo album.

Daring to impress, the “Kimnotyze” singer flaunted her famous curves in the skintight ensemble. The full bodysuit was stretched over a matching bodice, which highlighted Lil Kim’s enviable figure even more. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose, as they cascaded over her shoulders while she gave the shutterbug her best cover girl poses. With just a touch of light brown lipstick, pink rouge and a smokey eye, the hip hop legend put a spotlight on her natural beauty. She topped off the stylish look with a pair of bedazzled high heels.

LIl Kim made headlines recently when she debuted a racy holiday song, causing swift backlash from followers who thought she was pushing the envelope a little too far. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said about the ditty “Big Santa Papi.” But the entertainer found a staunch defender in Cardi B, who took to Twitter to clap back at the haters, saying Lil Kim was being “bullied, mocked, and disrespected.” “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…,” Cardi wrote. “She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F***IN LEGEND.”

Cardi B also spoke out about why she hasn’t recorded a collaboration with Lil Kim yet. “Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song. I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!” She also said she wasn’t going to “rush” into doing a song with her icon if it “doesn’t feel right.” Here’s to hoping the two legends find the right song soon!