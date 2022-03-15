Halle Berry Gushes Over BF Van Hunt ‘Lifting’ Her Up In Sweet Tribute

Better together. Halle gave her love a shout-out for his support after they attended the Critics’ Choice Awards together.

Halle Berry, 55, raved about boyfriend Van Hunt, 52, in a sweet new Instagram photo, shared on Monday, Mar. 14. The Bruised actress/director praised her other half in a caption along with a loved-up snap of the duo at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

“When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go!” the Oscar-winning actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji into the mix for good measure. Halle and Van looked like quite the pair at the event, where she was honored with the SeeHer Award, for her work in portraying, real, human female characters on screen. The star looked oh-so-sexy in a busty, sheer, white corset worn with a slim-cut suit. Her hair was an icy blonde, swept to the side. Van’s look was equally striking, clad in a white tuxedo with broad, black lapels.

This wasn’t the first time that Halle’s praised Van, who she began dating in 2020, for bringing out the best in her. She gushed about the songwriter in a Mar. 8 Instagram celebrating his birthday and International Women’s Day. In the snaps, she wore a Van Hunt tee with just bikini bottoms below while smiling from ear-to-ear.

Her caption said, “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO. It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports, and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you.”

Finding true love has been a long-time coming for Halle. The actress, who is a mother of two, has been married three times, first to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then to singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005, and most recently to Olivier Martinez, who she was wed to from 2013 to 2016 and shares son Maceo, 8, with. Her 13-year-old daughter Nahla’s father is ex Gabriel Aubry.