Halle Berry Rocks Nothing But A T-Shirt & Underwear To Wish BF Van Hunt A Happy 52nd Birthday

Halle Berry is supporting her beau in the best way possible: wishing him a happy birthday in the closest thing to a birthday suit!

Halle Berry, 55, wished her boyfriend, Van Hunt, a very special birthday in nothing but a t-shirt with his name on it! “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO,” Halle wrote in the caption of her Instagram which showed her in the black “Van Hunt” t-shirt, underwear, and a newsboy cap.

“It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same,” she continued in the caption. “There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you.”