Sharna Burgess Sunbathes Her Bare Baby Bump In Hot Pink Bikini

Sharna Burgess looked fabulous when she showed off her baby bump while sunbathing by the pool in a hot pink bikini.

Sharna Burgess, 36, posted a gorgeous new photo of her baby bump while she tanned by the pool in a bright pink bikini. The Dancing with the Stars member looked gorgeous in the photo which was taken from the side. She had her blonde hair down in natural waves as she put her growing baby bump on full display.

Sharna posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “When the light hits him just right.” The second photo was a selfie of Sharna with tears in her eyes and her hand covering her mouth. She continued the caption, “The next photo is one I took right when I found out. I was in shock and still trying to process that this was real. It felt weird taking a photo in that moment but I’m glad I did.”

Sharna, who is having her very first child with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, continued writing, “This week I have a video for you guys of that moment and some really special reveals afterward.”

She continued writing, “Mostly telling my mum and dad and our first ultrasound trip… I’m a mess of course. I was also a mess editing it. Seeing my Dad in videos I haven’t watched since he passed was both beautiful and hard. There aren’t words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left.”

Sharna and Brian announced they were having a boy together back in February. While it is Sharna’s first child, it will be Brian’s fifth. Brian shares three sons with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and one son with Vanessa Marcil.