Watch

Ana Navarro Accuses Tucker Carlson Of ‘Shilling For Putin’, Sharing Russian Propaganda

ana navarro, tucker carlson
Kristin Callahan/Ace/Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Around 1000 people gathered on Sunday afternoon on Möllevångstorget in Malmö to show their support for Ukraine after the Russian attack. Ukraine war protest, Malmo, Sweden - 27 Feb 2022
Medyka in Poland welcomes hundreds of separated families fleeing Ukraine on 9th March, 2022.. The village of Medyka, south-eastern Poland, is welcoming hundreds of refugees that are fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Medyka In Poland Welcomes Hundreds Of Separated Families Fleeing Ukraine - 09 Mar 2022
Refugees from Ukraine come to the Polish capital every day. Some want to stay in Poland and others plan to go to Western Europe. Refugees wait at train stations and at temporary accommodation points before they leave. Temporary accommodation for ten thousand refugees has been created at the Ptak Warsaw Expo fair. Refugees from Ukraine, Poland - 09 Mar 2022
Woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, . A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say Russia War, Mariupol, Ukraine - 09 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

‘The View’ co-hosts weighed in on a new report about Russian state media heavily featuring the Fox News host to spread propaganda about Ukraine.

Ana Navarro didn’t hold back when calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate people parroting Russian propaganda, including Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbardon The View on Monday March 14. The talk show co-hosts were having a rousing discussion about a report that the Kremlin ordered Russian media to show the Fox host in propaganda about Ukraine from Mother Jones.

After showing clips of Tucker and Tulsi sharing an unfounded (per The New York Times) rumor about biolabs in Russia, Ana was angry, and said that she wished that higher-ups at Fox would shut down Tucker sharing the conspiracy. “The Fox board of directors should step in if they call themselves patriots,” she said. “There’s a bunch of folks on that board of directors—[like] my friend, Paul Ryan—who I wish would be weighing in and saying, ‘We cannot be Russian state TV.'”

Later Ana suggested that officials should look further into those repeating the propaganda. “I think DOJ in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate oligarchs should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, you should be investigated,” she said before pivoting to Tulsi. “How do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda that has been brought down?”

Ana called out Tucker for sharing a rumor that Ukraine has biolabs. (Kristin Callahan/Ace/Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebs Supporting Ukraine: Photos Of Stars Doing Their Part Amid World Crisis

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Artem Chigvintsev PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Earlier in the discussion, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made a similar point, saying that by continuing to share the false information it was aiding Russia. “What Tucker Carlson parrots every night on Fox News, what Tulsi Gabbard is spreading, is actually helping Putin get away with criminal acts against innocent Ukrainian civilians,” she said.

During the following segment, the women discussed leaders “normalizing” Putin in the years prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Joy Behar torched former President Donald Trump and accused him for “softening Americans up to sort of like [Putin] a little bit and think he’s not a bad guy,” because of his relationship with him.