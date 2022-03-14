Ana Navarro Accuses Tucker Carlson Of ‘Shilling For Putin’, Sharing Russian Propaganda

‘The View’ co-hosts weighed in on a new report about Russian state media heavily featuring the Fox News host to spread propaganda about Ukraine.

Ana Navarro didn’t hold back when calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate people parroting Russian propaganda, including Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, on The View on Monday March 14. The talk show co-hosts were having a rousing discussion about a report that the Kremlin ordered Russian media to show the Fox host in propaganda about Ukraine from Mother Jones.

RUSSIA USING TUCKER CARLSON IN PROPAGANDA? After a leaked Kremlin war memo reportedly instructed Russian state media to play Tucker Carlson clips and Tulsi Gabbard is being accused of spreading Russian false flag propaganda, #TheView panel reacts. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yzbQBrpmbT — The View (@TheView) March 14, 2022

After showing clips of Tucker and Tulsi sharing an unfounded (per The New York Times) rumor about biolabs in Russia, Ana was angry, and said that she wished that higher-ups at Fox would shut down Tucker sharing the conspiracy. “The Fox board of directors should step in if they call themselves patriots,” she said. “There’s a bunch of folks on that board of directors—[like] my friend, Paul Ryan—who I wish would be weighing in and saying, ‘We cannot be Russian state TV.'”

Later Ana suggested that officials should look further into those repeating the propaganda. “I think DOJ in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate oligarchs should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. If you are a foreign asset to a dictator, you should be investigated,” she said before pivoting to Tulsi. “How do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda that has been brought down?”

Earlier in the discussion, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made a similar point, saying that by continuing to share the false information it was aiding Russia. “What Tucker Carlson parrots every night on Fox News, what Tulsi Gabbard is spreading, is actually helping Putin get away with criminal acts against innocent Ukrainian civilians,” she said.

During the following segment, the women discussed leaders “normalizing” Putin in the years prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Joy Behar torched former President Donald Trump and accused him for “softening Americans up to sort of like [Putin] a little bit and think he’s not a bad guy,” because of his relationship with him.