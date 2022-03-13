Kate McKinnon & Ego Nwodim Crash Zoe Kravitz’s SNL Monologue Dressed As Cat Women

Meow! Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim hilariously crashed Zoe Kravitz’s SNL monologue dressed as different cat women.

They say when the bat’s away, the cat will play…and Hollywood’s latest Catwoman Zoe Kravitz did just that as she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live‘ for the first time on Mar. 12. Joined by musical guest Rosalía, Zoe was more than excited to take the stage for her monologue…but unfortunately, she’d be hilariously interrupted first by a latex-clad Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim channeling their own “Cat Women.”

‘The Batman’ star, 33, started off her night of comedy strong with a hilarious cold open. Taking the stage in a simple white cropped shirt and black pants, Zoe excitedly cut to the chase to begin her monologue…until she was interrupted by a latex-clad Kate, channeling Michelle Pfieffer‘s version of the classic Catwoman character. Kate could barely keep a straight face as she joked about her ‘origin’ story and showed off her cat signal.

But the Catwomen wouldn’t stop coming. SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant also took on versions of the character. Aidy hilariously channeled more of a “cat lady,” bringing along her furry friend and even calling the cat her “husband.” The sketch perfectly skewered Zoe’s latest big role, and the many cat women danced together happily on stage after Zoe welcomed in the rest of the show.

It’s been a big year for Zoe, who took a break from her glamourous press tour alongside ‘The Batman‘ co-star Robert Pattinson for Saturday’s hosting slot. After starring in the smaller HBO drama Kimi, Zoe’s film career is back with a vengeance as she takes on the iconic role of Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, opposite Rob’s reclusive and angsty Bruce Wayne. The highly-anticipated film has already been receiving rave reviews, and Zöe’s famous entourage from boyfriend Channing Tatum to stepdad Jason Momoa all showed up to support her at the star-studded premiere.

Zoe was first announced as an SNL host on Feb. 17, via the show’s iconic post-it note announcement format on their Instagram. In promos for the show, Zoe rocked a flowing all-black outfit and straight pixie cut as she previewed the show alongside Rosalía and cast members Chris Redd and Mikey Day. Trading laughs with the cast, Zoe looked natural and happy on stage, and clearly kept that energy throughout each sketch on Saturday night.

In the clip, Zoe and Rosalia excitedly bonded over the fact that they’re doing their first promo together– Rosalía also celebrated her first time on the SNL stage with this week’s episode. Although the stunning duo may have been rookies, they made the moment their own, and Zoe’s hilarious turn proved exactly why she’s the star of the moment.