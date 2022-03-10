News

Sunny Hostin Shades Kim Kardashian Over ‘Privileged’ Business Advice

Kim Kardashian, Sunny HOstin
Marion Curtis/StarPix for The Paley Center NY/Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NO SOCIAL MEDIA. NO PR SALES. NO YOUTUBE. NO BRAND RIGHTS Kim Kardashian leads the way as VIPs attend the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA, USA. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5293793 030322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian showed off a whole load of cleavage as the sexy star was seen leaving her hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patrick G. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

‘The View’ host didn’t hide that she felt like Kim’s business advice for women came across as sounding ‘elitist,’ given her upbringing.

Sunny Hostin didn’t hold back while discussing Kim Kardashian‘s business advice to “Get your f**king a** up and work” in an interview with Variety. Sunny shaded the reality star for sounding “privileged,” since Kim came from a well-off family and was already in a position to have a successful career during an episode of The View on Thursday March 10. Sunny likened Kim’s success to having a leg up in a baseball game. “I feel like people who are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run,” she said.

The View co-host explained that Kim had more at her disposal than others had, which likely made her rise to success smoother. “It helps to be born rich also, like she was. She had a wealthy father. She had a mother who was a business manager. She’s pretty,” she said. “It came off as being very privileged. It came off as being very elitist.”

Sunny Hostin said that Kim sounded ‘privileged’ when giving business advice. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for The Paley Center NY/Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Sunny referred to her own background, growing up poor in the South Bronx, and she said despite her hard work, she didn’t get as far as she thinks that she would’ve if she was in a different position. “I worked twice as hard to get half as far as a lot of people,” she said.

Related Gallery

'The View' -- Photos Of The Show

THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

While Joy Behar pointed out that she thought Kim was “tone deaf,” Sara Haines pointed out that the message itself wasn’t bad, even if she maybe could’ve phrased it differently. “She could’ve started with a different sentence to say ‘I recognize I started in a different position,’ and then say the point she made, but if you take the messenger away from the message, she’s not wrong. I think that social media has had a massive influence on a generation of people that think things are easy,” she said.

Guest co-host Stephanie Grisham disagreed with Sunny, explaining that she also came from a less privileged background with a single mother, and she said that a figure like Kim could serve as a role model for others to try to reach the same level of success.”I watched somebody like Kim Kardashian and be inspired. Even if she was more privileged than the rest of us, she’s got quite a reach, and she is getting that message out,” she said.