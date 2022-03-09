Olivia Wilde’s Ex-Husband Tao Ruspoli: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

The actress/director, who is currently dating Harry Styles, was married to Tao Ruspoli and once engaged to Jason Sudeikis. Find out all about her romantic life, here!

Olivia Wilde has been heating up the Hollywood scene as of late with her new career path. The 37-year-old New York native, who became a household name acting in such hits as House and Tron: Legacy, is killing it as a director. In 2019, she took home the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature helming the teen dramedy Booksmart. Up next, Olivia will sit in the directing chair for the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a biopic and a female-centered superhero film.

While Olivia’s professional life is a mixed bag of opportunity, her personal life has been just as varied. She was married for 8 years to Tao Ruspoli, welcomed two children with Jason Sudeikis and is currently dating Harry Styles. Find out all about her romances, below!

Harry Styles

Olivia has been getting more and more involved with pop superstar Harry. The adorable couple first met on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands while attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021. Since then, the actress and former One Direction bandmate have enjoyed a bunch of romantic outings together, including a recent trip to Italy. She’s even attended the former One Direction member’s recent concerts.

The pair reportedly spent the holidays together as well. “Harry and Olivia plan to celebrate the holidays together,” a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They’re both really close with their families so they plan on traveling during the holiday season so that they can spend time with everyone. Olivia’s family, especially her mom, absolutely adores Harry and they look forward to celebrating together.”

Jason Sudeikis

Olivia first met at Jason at a finale party for Saturday Night Live in 2011 while he was a cast member. They began dating, and two years later Jason popped the question to the star in 2013. Though they never walked down the aisle together, the couple welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

News of their split started hitting the headlines in November 2020. The Ted Lasso star confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August 2021 issue, that the stars broke up “in November 2020.” “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the publication, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Jason added of the split: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Tao Ruspoli

Tao, 45, is a filmmaker, photographer, and musician who was born in Bangkok, Thailand, and raised in Rome and Los Angeles. He is son to aristocrat Prince Alessandro Ruspoli, 9th Prince of Cerveteri and Austrian-American actress Debra Berger. It is unclear when Tao and Olivia first met. The pair tied the knot in 2003 in Washington, Virginia when Olive was only 19 years old.

“I really had a sense that I had stunted my growth. I think that’s one of the things that made me feel so uncomfortable in my marriage,” she told Lifetime’s The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet in 2012. “It was really no fault of my husband. It was me realizing that I had sort of arrested development. I knew the only way I was going to grow the f-ck up was to learn to take care of myself.”

“I had grown up with Tao; we had just drifted,” she added in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire. “I felt I had something to prove. If you fall off a horse, you get back up. I am not a quitter. I hung on for as long as possible, until it was more hurtful to stay.”

Olivia filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 3, 2011, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On September 29, 2011, the divorce was finalized. “You go through this incredible roller coaster with your self-preservation — initially you do whatever it takes to survive,” Wilde said of life post-split to Lifetime. “I went through this period of being so high on having finally made this leap that I was almost in a manic phase. I lost a bunch of weight and I was never sleeping . . .Eventually, like everything does, it slows down.”