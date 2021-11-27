Jason Sudeikis’ New GF Keely Hazell, 35, Sizzles In Leopard Print Bikini On Mexico Vacation – Photos

Jason Sudeikis soaked up the sun with his new girlfriend and ‘Ted Lasso’ co-star Keely Hazell, who showed off her model figure in a leopared bikini.

It looks like things are heating up for Jason Sudeikis and his new girlfriend Keeley Hazell! The 46-year-old actor and his Ted Lasso co-star, 35, were spotted enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, November 24. Jason was every inch the gentleman as he wrapped a towel around the British model, who showcased her flawless figure in a leopard print bikini, in the photos published via the Daily Mail. Later, the cute couple were seen laughing together as the former Saturday Night Live star took a plunge in the pool.

Jason and Keeley were first romantically linked together back in February, The couple went on to confirm their relationship with a PDA-packed outing around New York City in June. “They’ve been dating for a little while now,” a source told People at the time. “They’re just having fun. It’s nothing serious at this point.” However, the pair have reportedly known each other for quite some time. Keeley — who has a recurring guest role as Bex in Jason’s award-winning Apple TV+ series — also had a part in his 2014 film Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine’s assistant.

The romance marks the first for Jason after his split with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 37, in November of 2020. The actor and Booksmart director, who share Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, together, first started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, but never officially walked down the aisle together. Jason opened up about the breakup in an interview for GQ’s August Issue. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Meanwhile, Olivia has since been dating Harry Styles. The couple first met on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding back in June. The couple have since been spotted on outings together, with Olivia attending the former One Direction member’s recent concerts.