‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Ashley Jones & Bar Smith Split After Secretly Getting Married

After a low-key wedding, Ashley and Bar hit the rocks during the season premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Plus, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got caught acting ‘flirty’.

Teen Mom 2 returned with a bang on Tuesday, March 8, as each cast member dealt with major drama. To start, Kailyn Lowry filed a lawsuit against Briana DeJesus for talking about her private life on the internet. Apparently, Kailyn refused to film about her recent arrest on the show, and Briana wasn’t happy about it. Briana took to social media to air her grievances, and then Kailyn slapped her with a lawsuit. So Briana spent most of the episode trying to find a lawyer to defend her against Kailyn, who she’s now calling “Karen”. Briana also revealed that she’s not feeling a spark with her fiance Javi Gonzalez. She later agreed to appear on Chris Lopez‘s podcast, and when Briana’s sister Brittany told her that her appearance on Kailyn’s ex’s podcast would cause more drama for her, she refused to admit that and pretended like it shouldn’t be an issue if she chose to get close to one of Kailyn’s exes. But we all know how that turned out the last time this happened, so good luck, Briana.

When Kail + Bri can't seem to make nice, things between them continue to escalate. 😳 Only a few more days until #TeenMom2 returns to your screens. 📺 pic.twitter.com/gSs1l7ZN7w — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 4, 2022

And speaking of Kailyn and her exes, she and Javi Marroquin (the ex that Briana dated) seem to be spending a lot of time together. Javi is coaching Lincoln’s football team, and Kailyn is the “team mom”, so they’re often together, and Kailyn’s producer said they were acting super “flirty” with each other on the field. Kailyn denied doing such a thing and said she’d never date a guy with kids — even if the kids are her own. Her new house is also coming along quite nicely, and she said that she’s loving all the chaos in her life.

Meanwhile, Leah Messer met a new love interest. Many viewers already met him on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but this was Jaylan Mobley‘s first appearance on Teen Mom 2 — and obviously happened before Family Reunion was filmed. Anyway, Leah was super giddy while talking about him with her sister, Victoria. And when they all hung out at a barbecue, Leah’s sister interrogated him a bit. Then, he and Leah exchanged numbers and he predicted that he’d be someone pretty “special” in her life.

"It could go really well or it could be a complete sh*tshow." 😳 See what the all-new season of #TeenMom2 has in store for Leah next Tuesday at 8p on @mtv. 🌷 pic.twitter.com/zSWdPRQHlF — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 2, 2022

Later, Sean Austin hit a crossroads in his sobriety just as Jade Cline was starting to struggle in their relationship. She wasn’t happy that he hadn’t found a job yet, and they also got into a fight when he went out for some food, causing her be late for work. She had no idea he was using drugs again, so she was surprised to learn that soon thereafter he had admitted himself to a rehab facility for a three-month program. Obviously, it’s a good thing, but she said she didn’t know he was using drugs again. It’s not yet clear whether they’ll get back together when he returns.

Finally, after a low-key wedding, Ashley Jones and Bar Smith hit the rocks. Ashley said they had legally gotten married because their families hate each other, and they didn’t know when COVID would end, so they tied the knot privately. The only person present was Ashley’s mom, who helped them sign the papers and act as their witness. We’re guessing she married them, too, since she’s a pastor. But that’s not really important. What is important is that Ashley’s already tired of being married to Bar. He’s dealing with some legal drama after allegedly shooting a gun at her graduation party, and like Sean, he, too, hasn’t proven that he’s motivated and working towards a better future. Ashley got so upset that she hit a breaking point and told Bar that she wants to split up — she also said that one of them will need to move out of the house ASAP. Will the separation be permanent? Only time will tell.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.