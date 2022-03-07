Karrueche Tran & Quavo Spark Dating Rumors As They’re Spotted Out On Date Night – Photos

Are Quavo and Karrueche Tran giving love another shot? Five years after they were first linked, the Migos rapper and ‘Claws’ actress were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood.

Perhaps 2022 is the year of Karrueche Tran and Quavo? After first sparking romance rumors by hanging out in 2017 – and months after they reportedly vacationed in St. Martin – Karrueche, 33, and Quavo, 30, met up at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Sunday (Mar. 6). The couple arrived and left the eatery separately. While together, they dined in a private patio part of the celeb hotspot. For this occasion, Karrueche wore a pair of slick leather pants, a black corset top, and a jacket that would make Neo of The Matrix jealous.

While Karrueche was rocking the leather, Quavo went with a bit of denim for this date night. The Migos rapper sported a pair of faded and ripped jeans and a t-shirt. His jean jacket sported leather sleeves, and he finished the outfit with a pair of big, black boots. Quavo also wore some bling for the evening, with a pair of sparkly silver chains around his neck and a Fendi belt around his waist.

This dinner date comes roughly two months after reports claimed Karrueche and Quavo were vacationing together in St. Martin. The two, along with their entourage, were seen walking together and enjoying the mountain views together, according to The Shade Room. Quavo and Karreuche also appeared in the same Instagram Live, furthering the chatter that they’ve given love another go.

Karrueche and Quavo first sparked speculation of a possible relationship in 2017. However, whatever early flames of passion they felt seemingly died off quickly. Karrueche dated Victor Cruz, while Quavo got involved with Saweetie. However, both Quavo and Karrueche split from their significant others last year. Victor and the Claws actress called it off in February 2021, with reports claiming their lives were moving in separate directions, and there were “no hard feelings” between them.

The same could not be said between Quavo and Saweetie. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted in March 2021, along with confirmation that she was single. Less than two weeks after their breakup, TMZ published a video of the two physically fighting in an elevator. Saweetie addressed the footage, calling it an “unfortunate incident [that] happened a year ago.” Quavo echoed that sentiment, saying that after this “unfortunate situation,” the two “learned and moved on” from the confrontation. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” he said in a statement.