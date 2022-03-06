Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black Catsuit & Over-The-Knee Boots At PFW — Photos

Kim has been on fire at Paris Fashion Week as she stunned onlookers once again in a super sexy ensemble that showed off her killer physique.

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to turn up the heat! The makeup mogul, 41, has been on fire with serving up looks at Paris Fashion Week as she was spotted in another fabulous ensemble on Sunday (March 6). Stepping out of the Ritz hotel, Kim draped her famous figure in an all-black catsuit, over-the-knees boots and a white wrap while heading to the runway shows.

Daring to impress, Kim looked like she was ready to strut the catwalk herself in the gorgeous outfit. To top off the high end look, Kim slicked back her raven locks back and sported dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, fans must certainly be keen to her estranged husband Kanye West’s latest muse Chaney Jones channeling the same look recently, as seen in the photo below.

Kim appears to be on a mission to prove just how much of a hot commodity she is after being deemed single again in a court of law. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared to have taken home a win amid her bitter divorce with Kanye when a judge granted her request to be declared legally single on Wednesday (March 2).

The latest development in the Kim/Kanye saga also included Kim being able to drop the “Famous” rapper’s last name. She is now legally known again as simply “Kim Kardashian.” While the judge granted Kim’s request to have her maiden name restored, he did deny Kanye’s motion to prevent her from transferring assets out of trusts set up during the marriage.

The court hearing reportedly went off without a hitch, even though Kanye had just caused another shakeup the day before. The Grammy winner brought on a new attorney, Samantha Spector, to take over after he fired a third lawyer, Chris Melcher, on Tuesday (March 1). Melcher confirmed the news to HollywoodLife in a statement, saying, “I confirm that I no longer represent Ye and that Samantha Spector is his new attorney. I hope she is able to resolve the case quickly.”

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.”

The reality star’s words indicated she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.