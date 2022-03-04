Andie Case Gets Divine In The Premiere Of The Video For Her Empowering ‘I Think I’m God’

After watching how ‘women face so much abuse’ in the name of religion,’ singer Andie Case strikes back with a new video that she tells HL is the start of her sharing her story ‘in ways that I never have.”

While the chorus of Andie Case‘s new song might make “I Think I’m God” sound like a sacrilegious sex jam (“I think I’m god / You better praise me / You better get down on your knees / Oh baby boy”), a deeper interpretation of the text comes via the song’s music video, premiering on HollywoodLife. In the visual for “I Think I’m God,” Andie deals with all the complexities and contradictions of being a woman in the eye of patriarchal religion. In one scene, she’s dressed in white and virginal – in the next, she’s clad in red and gyrating like forbidden fruit.

“‘I think I’m God’ symbolizes the death of how I was raised to believe what a good religious woman should be,” Andie shares with HollywoodLife. “The song itself is all about self-empowerment, but it definitely is targeted towards women. Women especially face so much judgment and abuse in the name of religion. So this is my artistic interpretation of that. I’m letting go of the things that constantly made me question my worth, added to insecurities, sexuality, all of the judgment, and using it to empower myself and my fellow women.”

The track is empowering, and that message can be found in the song’s heart. “They say ‘girl, don’t have an ego’ / ‘Please don’t run your mouth like that’ / But all these f-ckin people / I wish they could feel how I feel.” It’s a clever message that often isn’t associated with such a vibrant pop song. But it makes sense – Andie Case is not your average pop star.

“I’m really just out here trying to express tf out of whoever I am in the moment!” she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. She is both down to earth, and a dreamer with her eyes on the stars. She is a pop singer addressing issues and subjects that aren’t always on the Hot 100 list. She’s full of different stories and facets, and she tells HL that she’s ready “to share myself in ways that I never have” before.

HollywoodLife: What is your main goal for 2022? We’re three months in, meaning there’s plenty of time to release a new album, tour the world, or take over the galaxy. What are your ambitions for 2022?

Andie Case: Taking over the galaxy is always at the top of my list at the beginning of the year! I’m really just out here trying to express tf out of whoever I am in the moment!

For real though, touring is definitely on the to do list, now that things are starting to open up I’m heading out on the road as soon as I can! (Shhhh follow my IG for those updates)

I’ve set aside time this summer to go into the studio in Nashville and write everything I’ve felt these last couple of years so an album could most definitely be on the horizon! Like you said the year has just started and I already feel so empowered and excited to release just this first song, along with the visuals to tell more of the story. I’m wanting to share myself in ways that I never have.

How would you describe an Andie Case fan? Like, what characteristics would you recognize in someone before finding out they’re playing your music repeat on streaming?

If I had to pinpoint characteristics I would recognize in a fan of mine starting with them probably wearing some type of grunge or hippie vibe with tats and would also offer up a doobie or offer to order your beer for you cuz they’re ahead of you in line at the bar! I feel like they’re all very down-to-earth, life-loving little misfits who know heartache but choose to enjoy the fun things about life. I always run into fans at rock shows or out shopping just doin life and I’ve always been so pleasantly surprised by their kindness.

What’s the biggest change between you today and you at the start of 2020?

The biggest change between me today and me at the start of 2020 is my mental state. I feel much healthier coming into this new year with love and gratitude. I feel more goal-driven but not for the same reasons I was in the past. I always felt like I was making music and content to kind of prove myself or hold a spot for myself and it just wasn’t the way.

I ran out of the desire to create anything cuz I felt so much like “what was the point?” The world was going through so much that I felt like I had nothing to give that was substantial or worth anything. I had a full-blown pity party and then decided to stop being a lil b and fight for my happiness.

I learned to appreciate and love in different ways and through that was able to find new inspiration to pore into my passion.

Long story short, my perception of life and gratitude has grown. I’m happier to be here and blessed to have the opportunities to express all this shit. I’m taking whatever chance I get to enjoy life and give love to everyone around me. I’m zen af.

Rarely is someone exactly how they seem. What’s one bit of Andie Case that might surprise people, even those who are acquainted with your work?

I think people might be surprised to know even if they follow me that I’m f-cking obsessed with movies, acting, and voice acting! Basically all sides of entertainment and storytelling! I’ve done some self-tapes, auditions, and try different impressions when I’m alone all the time, cringing at myself, but it’s fun! (I mean Marge Simpson – lmao) so I will definitely be venturing into that in the near future!!