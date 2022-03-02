Breaking News

‘Bullet Train’ Trailer: Bad Bunny Stabs Brad Pitt In Brutal Fight — Watch

Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt is all smiles arriving to his early morning film set Babylon. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Brad Pitt. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792006_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt filming sips on a coffee as he get back to work on his latest film "Babylon". Brad looked dapper in a tuxedo outfit for today's scenes. Pitt stepped out briefly while filming an interior party scene for which he was dressed to the nines. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pasadena, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt, slicks his hair back and dresses up in dress pants and a tucked in oxford shirt as he arrives at a movie set in Pasadena. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Entertainment Director

All aboard! Brad Pitt stars in the new action flick ‘Bullet Train,’ and the first trailer gives a glimpse at his epic fights to come with Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more.

Brad Pitt is about to be back on the big screen! The first trailer for the Oscar winner’s new movie Bullet Train dropped on March 2, and it looks insane in the best way. Brad stars as Ladybug, who is looking for a fresh start.

Brad PItt
Brad Pitt in the ‘Bullet Train’ trailer. (Sony Pictures)

Ladybug tells Maria Beetle, his handler played by Sandra Bullock, that he is the “new and improved” Ladybug. “I think you might be forgetting what you do for a living,” Maria tells him. Ladybug is tasked with getting his hands on a briefcase while on a Japanese bullet train.

Obtaining this briefcase is not going to be easy. Ladybug heads onto the bullet train — bucket hat and all — to complete his mission. He faces many foes while aboard the train. One of those enemies happens to be played by Bad Bunny.

Related Gallery

Brad Pitt Then & Now: Photos Of Hollywood Hunk Through The Years

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by April/Kobal/Shutterstock (5871854d) Brad Pitt Cutting Class - 1989 Director: Rospo Pallenberg April Films USA Film Portrait Comedy
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1543350a) Brad Pitt Film and Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1643148a) Thelma And Louise, Brad Pitt, Geena Davis Film and Television

Yes, Bad Bunny and Brad fight in Bullet Train. Bad Bunny even stabs Ladybug! Ladybug uses the briefcase to block Bad Bunny’s knife, and he’s able to get a few good shots in.

Turns out, there are many people on the bullet train looking for this briefcase. At one point, Zazie Beetz’s Hornet prepares to stab Ladybug and says, “This is going to sting, b*tch!”

The trailer ends with Brad and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s characters, Ladybug and Tangerine, going at each other. One of the train workers interrupts them, and they have to stop their fighting for a brief moment. Ladybug asks for some sparkling water and asks Tangerine if he wouldn’t rather talk this out.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny in the ‘Bullet Train’ trailer. (Sony Pictures)

When Tangerine refuses, Ladybug throws that sparkling water bottle right at his face. Their fight moves outside the train as well. Tangerine can be seen hanging on to Ladybug’s leg while Ladybug is holding on for dear life to the moving train. Ladybug better get a big raise after this.

The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Andrew Koji, Masi OkaMichael Shannon, and more. Bullet Train will premiere exclusively in theaters on July 15.