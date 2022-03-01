Egypt Criss Reveals She’s Having A Second Wedding To Sam Mattick After Vegas Nuptials

One wedding isn’t enough for Egypt Criss. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and husband Sam Mattick are getting married again in ‘a big ceremony’ for ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Egypt Criss is a newlywed and a future bride right now! One month after her intimate Las Vegas wedding to rapper Sam Mattick, which featured a small guest list that included her famous parents Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Treach, the Growing Up Hip Hop star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple are getting married again. “There is still gonna be a big ceremony,” the 23-year-old said.

Egypt also confirmed that her WE tv cast members will be at her second wedding, which will also be filmed for the show. However, she still has a lot of planning to do. “I still have to figure out everything, planning with the guest list and everything. Get all that together.”

As for her first wedding, Egypt couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out. “It was definitely beautiful. Overall, it was something that is going to be worth seeing,” she said. The “Our Time” hitmaker also revealed that she was “very emotional” the day of hers and Sam’s nuptials at The Little Vegas Chapel. “The moment that we’re expressing our vows you could really feel that energy shift into holy matrimony with your partner and coming together as one,” Egypt said. “And it’s crazy how strong that energy was. I love that I got to experience that and knowing that it’s with my best friend, someone that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It’s the best feeling.”

Egypt, who got engaged to Sam in June of 2019, and then had to delay her wedding several times due to COVID, wore a gorgeous white and gold embroidered dress on her special day. “Everything came out perfect,” she said about her wedding attire. “The dress came out even better than I expected. I just love that Arabian Moroccan look. It fit the whole thing. It just made it come together.”

The reality star is currently in the process of picking out a new dress for wedding no. 2. She promised that it will be “fun” and “different” than the first gorgeous gown. “I like to try new things. I’m always all over the place,” she told HL. “Trying out the bold looks, everything.”

Fans can watch both of Egypt’s weddings on Growing Up Hip Hop, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on We tv.