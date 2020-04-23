Egypt Criss Reveals Her Official Wedding Date & Why She Nixed Her Original One

Egypt Criss EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the month and year she’ll be walking down the aisle to tie the knot with her fiancé, rapper Sam Mattick! The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star also explained why she postponed the original date.

Egypt Criss, 21, is glad she trusted her gut feeling. The Growing Up Hip Hop star decided to reschedule her wedding with rapper Sam Mattick after he proposed in June of 2019, revealing the smart reason why — and this new date — in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! Coincidentally, Egypt told us that she postponed her wedding before the coronavirus outbreak put wedding plans worldwide in jeopardy.

“I’m actually glad my instincts told me about this before this broke out because we were going to have our wedding in December of 2020,” Egypt told us. “But I was like hmm, that’s Christmas time, I really just want the focus all on me. This is Jesus’ birthday. This is a time of celebration and family. I’m like, no, I needed someplace different.”

And so, Egypt’s “instinct” instead said this: “What if 2021, [in] May? And I just thought of that.” It was the best alternative, especially since the new date holds a special place in Egypt’s heart. “My favorite number is seven. Sam proposed to me on the seventh and I’m a number person, and I wanted to keep that going. So I was like, May 7, 2021. Sounds good,” the WE tv star explained. “So this actually was the perfect time for me to start planning and having time to think about it.”

In January, GUHHNY aired the moment Sam brought Egypt on stage and got down on one knee during his show at Los Angeles’ Whiskey a Go Go venue! Before the on-stage surprise, the show revealed that Sam actually sought out a blessing from his future fiancée’s mom, Pepa (from the legendary hip hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa). Lucky for Sam, Pepa gave her wholehearted approval — and even gushed about her future son-in-law during our interview!

“I live with Egypt and Sam at this point. It’s been three years now,” Pepa told HollywoodLife, and all that time spent together has led Pepa to conclude that Sam “is a beautiful human, very driven, and a great dad.” Pepa even admitted that her daughter being with Sam puts her “at ease,” which you can learn more about here.

