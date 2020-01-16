‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Sam Asks Treach For His Blessing To Marry Egypt

Sam wants to propose to Egypt so he goes to her father, Treach, to ask for his blessing in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 16 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Treach knows something is up with Sam Mattick and Egypt Criss, thanks to Tee Tee. Treach has heard that Sam’s planning to propose to his daughter, Egypt. “I hope he come at me in the correct way,” Treach says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Growing Up Hip Hop. “I don’t know how to take it.” Egypt is his “princess” and this is a major step for her.

Meanwhile, Sam doesn’t know how Treach found out about his proposal plan but he thinks it’s probably because of Tee Tee. He sits down with Treach to talk about Egypt. Treach says in his confessional that there’s nothing like a father’s love for his daughter and he’ll protect Egypt no matter what. Sam tells Treach that he wants to take his relationship with Egypt “to the next level” after 2 years of dating. Treach wants to know what the next level means.

“I would love if I were able to have your blessing to propose to her,” Sam says to Treach. Despite Sam’s big gesture, Treach doesn’t immediately embrace Sam as his future son-in-law. He just has a few words of advice for Sam at the moment: “If you marry my daughter, you marry the family.” Sam better remember that, too. Treach isn’t messing around.

The synopsis for the Jan. 16 episode reads: “Sam is shook when he asks Treach for his blessing to marry Egypt. Panic strikes when Tee Tee’s sabotage derails Sam’s proposal. Rev Run counsels JoJo and Tanice while they navigate through their relationship issues before officiating their marriage.” Growing Up Hip Hop season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.