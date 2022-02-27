J.Lo Rocks Sexy Strapless Pantsuit For Matinée Movie Date With Ben Affleck — Photos

Jennifer Lopez was spotted walking alongside boyfriend Ben Affleck while wearing a fashionable turtleneck over a corset and pants as they went to see a movie in Los Angeles, CA.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, once again proved she’s a style icon, even for casual outings, during her latest date with Ben Affleck on Feb. 26. The singer wore a white long-sleeved turtleneck top under a charcoal-colored corset and matching loose pants as she and the 49-year-old actor went to a movie theater in Los Angeles. She topped the look with black slip-on loafer-style shoes and black and white sunglasses as her long wavy locks were down.

As Jennifer turned heads with her outfit, Ben also wore his own casual and stylish look that included a red and gray plaid button-down top and dark-colored jeans. He also wore a black face mask and black laced shoes as he walked slightly behind his lady love and by cameras that caught their joyous time together.

Jennifer and Ben’s latest date comes after they’ve been seen on an array of outings in New York City this month. The lovebirds have been bundled up and showing off PDA in the cold weather and always look so smitten with one another. Whether linking arms or holding hands, the affection shown by “Bennifer” is definitely one fans love seeing.

When Jennifer and Ben are not out and about for fun dates, they’re hard at work in their successful careers, which they sometimes help each other with. Ben recently directed the Selena star’s music video for the remix of her song “On My Way,” which was released on Feb. 12. The video included footage from the original video along with throwback clips from the time the couple was engaged, including when they filmed Gigli together and she filmed her “Jenny From the Block” video.

With the release of the remix video, Jennifer shared a sweet note about how she felt when watching it. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” she wrote in her fan newsletter, which included the link to the music video. “This seriously melted my heart.”