See Pics

J.Lo Rocks Sexy Strapless Pantsuit For Matinée Movie Date With Ben Affleck — Photos

MEGA
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Feb 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their exit after lunch with her kids at the Bel Air Hotel on a rainy day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lopez was spotted walking alongside boyfriend Ben Affleck while wearing a fashionable turtleneck over a corset and pants as they went to see a movie in Los Angeles, CA.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, once again proved she’s a style icon, even for casual outings, during her latest date with Ben Affleck on Feb. 26. The singer wore a white long-sleeved turtleneck top under a charcoal-colored corset and matching loose pants as she and the 49-year-old actor went to a movie theater in Los Angeles. She topped the look with black slip-on loafer-style shoes and black and white sunglasses as her long wavy locks were down.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shows off her style on her latest date with Ben Affleck. (MEGA)

As Jennifer turned heads with her outfit, Ben also wore his own casual and stylish look that included a red and gray plaid button-down top and dark-colored jeans. He also wore a black face mask and black laced shoes as he walked slightly behind his lady love and by cameras that caught their joyous time together.

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck during the date. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend Amazon Studio's 'The Tender Bar' Los Angeles Film premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't too shy to flaunt their love for the world. The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands to themselves as JLO held on tight to Ben while waiting outside. They spent the evening enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer and Ben’s latest date comes after they’ve been seen on an array of outings in New York City this month. The lovebirds have been bundled up and showing off PDA in the cold weather and always look so smitten with one another. Whether linking arms or holding hands, the affection shown by “Bennifer” is definitely one fans love seeing.

When Jennifer and Ben are not out and about for fun dates, they’re hard at work in their successful careers, which they sometimes help each other with. Ben recently directed the Selena star’s music video for the remix of her song “On My Way,” which was released on Feb. 12. The video included footage from the original video along with throwback clips from the time the couple was engaged, including when they filmed Gigli together and she filmed her “Jenny From the Block” video.

With the release of the remix video, Jennifer shared a sweet note about how she felt when watching it. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” she wrote in her fan newsletter, which included the link to the music video. “This seriously melted my heart.”