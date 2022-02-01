See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sexy Cutout Skirt & Bra After Gushing Over Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram story to share several eye-catching behind the scenes photos from her ‘New York Times’ interview spread and her outfit accentuated her incredible figure.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, got a little sexy in her latest Instagram story pics! The singer and actress, who has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Marry Me, shared behind the scenes snapshots of herself getting ready to pose for her new New York Times photo shoot on Feb. 1. In the pics, she’s wearing a black bra and a matching long black skirt with a low cutout section by Grace Ling.

A silver middle section placed on her lower back is also included in he look and the starlet was standing in the mirror while getting her hair and makeup done in one the photos. She had her long hair tied up with some strands hanging down and she stood in front of a large window with a view and shadows in other pics.

Before she posted her recent epic pics, Jennifer made headlines for gushing over her “second chance” at love with her boyfriend Ben Affleck, who she was engaged to in the past. “I feel so very lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told People in a new interview. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

“I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she continued. “It deserves that, it really does. We hold it sacred.”

Jennifer also talked about the joy of blending her and Ben’s kids from their previous marriages. “When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everybody benefits from that,” Jennifer said, referring to the kids. “Everybody.” Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They have been seen spending time with all the kids on multiple outings together since rekindling their flame last year.