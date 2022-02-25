Watch
Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Reveal If They’d Do A ‘Killing Eve’ Movie
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back for their fourth and final season of ‘Killing Eve,’ and fans are already wondering: would they do a movie?
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both actresses took a break from their characters for a yea, which definitely caused some disorientation once they returned back to set. “There was definitely a moment when we came back for Season 4, like the first week, I was like, ‘Okay, this is gonna take me a minute just to get back into the mentality,’ because there is an energy about her,” Jodie shared.