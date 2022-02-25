Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Reveal If They’d Do A ‘Killing Eve’ Movie

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back for their fourth and final season of ‘Killing Eve,’ and fans are already wondering: would they do a movie?

Sandra Oh and The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is upon us, and its starsand Jodie Comer are dishing on all the details and answering to fans’ burning questions about a possible movie. “I don’t know, because for me, when I close something, I close it,” Sandra told Extra . “For me, just how I work, I do and I don’t really need to go back.”

“She hates me. It’s me. I’m the problem!” Jodi then joked, as both women shared how they hoped fans would be satisfied with the series finale.



The fourth season picks up with Jodie’s Villanelle on a quest to “better herself, to be good,” Jodie shared. “I think with Villanelle, you know, she feels that she is pretty good at most things, but for some reason, there’s this one thing she can’t do. She’s called a monster. People are constantly telling her she can’t change, that she’s bad, and I think she’s on this quest to challenge that and prove people wrong, but I think she’s trying to prove something to herself,” Jodie continued. “Whether she has the ability to do that is another question that will transpire throughout the episodes, but she’s trying.”

Sandra then noted that Eve is in a “completely different place,” adding that her character was “done” with “being polite or denying that she wants to find the 12, that she want to enact revenge, that she wants to do something for herself.”

She continued by saying how much her character changed since the first season and that it was “emotionally very, very challenging” to let go of her character after four seasons.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both actresses took a break from their characters for a yea, which definitely caused some disorientation once they returned back to set. “There was definitely a moment when we came back for Season 4, like the first week, I was like, ‘Okay, this is gonna take me a minute just to get back into the mentality,’ because there is an energy about her,” Jodie shared.

She continued by revealing how her character has actually helped her in her real life, saying, “She almost helped me shed a skin. There was something very liberating about playing her because she doesn’t really care about consequence, and that’s very freeing… I think that’s filtered through into my own life.”