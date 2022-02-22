‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Tells Producers To Go ‘F***’ Themselves After New Rumors About Luis Surface

Teresa Giudice ran away from ‘RHONJ’ producers during the Feb. 22 episode, she was asked to address new rumors about Luis Ruelas on camera.

At this point, Teresa Giudice is basically a background player on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Especially when you factor in how she acted during the Feb. 22 episode. Now, in her 12th season on the show, Teresa has barely shown up for group activities and when she does show up, she doesn’t stay long.

This week, Melissa Gorga invited the entire cast down the shore, but since Teresa was coming straight from Boston, and her kids had already taken over her own shore house, Jennifer Aydin invited Teresa to stay with her. The rest of the ladies, however, stayed with Melissa.

Teresa was even supposed to host a party at her own shore house, but for the same reason as we mentioned earlier, Jennifer offered to have the party at her house instead. And Luis Ruelas was supposed to come, too, but before he got there, the cast had heard new rumors about him. Apparently, they heard that Luis’ family didn’t want anything to do with him, and he’d soon end up in jail for some unknown reason.

No one had mentioned anything to Teresa yet, but behind her back, they all agreed that the new rumors sounded pretty weird. The ladies grew more concerned for Teresa, and Margaret Josephs‘ husband said that usually where “there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Anyway, as Teresa started getting ready for the party, Luis called and that’s when she asked how close he was. He said he was only a “few minutes” away from arriving, but he also told her that he wanted to “get out” of there. She asked him why, but before he could say anything more, she told him that she still had her microphone on, and he asked her to turn it off.

Then, when she came out of the bathroom, a producer approached her and said that Luis sounded upset. Teresa acted clueless and asked the producer what he may have told them. The producer then told Teresa that the rumors about Luis are already out there, so she should just talk about them on camera. But Teresa refused. She told the producers to “go f***” themselves, stormed out of Jennifer’s house and then got even more mad when she saw that cameras were still filming her.

