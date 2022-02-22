‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams, 40, Slays In Strapless Bikini On Vacay With Fiancé — Photos

Porsha Williams struck a few sexy poses on the beach in Anguilla in her two-piece bikini. She also cozied up to fiancé Simon Guobadia in the photos.

Porsha Williams, 40, proudly flaunted her sensational figure during a recent trip to Anguilla with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum rocked a strapless, two-piece bikini while posing on the beach for photos she shared to Instagram on Monday, February 21. In addition to her beige bikini top and green bikini bottom, both of which showcased her incredibly fit body, Porsha also wore a straw hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Porsha played around in the sand for several solo photos. In one image, the star turned around to cheekily show off her butt for the camera. Simon, who proposed to the outspoken reality star in May 2021, joined Porsha for a few couple pics on the beach. He wore a short-sleeved pink shirt and blue swim trunks as his soon-to-be wife lovingly cozied up to him. Porsha even kissed Simon on the cheek in one photo.

Porsha captioned her post, “Island girl,” and also added the hashtag “Simple life.” She credited Simon with taking all those sexy solo photos of the star. Porsha looked absolutely amazing in her bikini and had the biggest smile on her face with Simon. But as fans know, Porsha and Simon’s relationship didn’t start off so swimmingly.

The Bravo star was previously accused of causing Simon’s divorce from his ex-wife and former RHOA star, Falynn Guobadia. However, Falynn quickly squashed any rumors of bad blood during an interview with Adam Newell on June 11. “No, no one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage,” she explained. Porsha has also clarified she had “nothing to do with” Simon’s divorce from Falynn.

This will be the second marriage for Porsha. She was previously married to ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Porsha was also previously engaged to Dennis McKinley, who she shares a two-year-old daughter, Pilar, with. Her relationships with both Simon and Dennis were explored on her new Bravo spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters.