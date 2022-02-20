Anne Hathaway Holds Sweet Son Jack, 2, On Outing In Rome — Rare Photos

Anne Hathaway and her two-year-old Jack looked super stylish as they graced the streets of Rome for a European getaway.

Anne Hathaway has been enjoying her European getaway with her youngest son Jack, 2. The 39-year-old and her son were spotted vacationing in Rome on Sunday, Feb. 20. The Princess Diaries actress rocked a navy blazer and matching cap paired with a pair of jeans and big sunglasses as she held little Jack. Jack donned a fashionable white, red and blue tri-colored jacket and white pants as he rested in his mama’s arms.

They were then spotted walking hand-in-hand by a fountain. In this pic, Anne’s full outfit is visible as she wore a grey sweater and ascot to keep warm. She also had her hair pulled back in a chic ponytail to keep it out of her face. Not pictured was her husband and Jack’s father, Adam Shulman.

These pics are a treat since the Devil Wears Prada actress rarely uploads pictures of or is seen out with her children. In fact, Anne secretly gave birth to Jack in late 2019. No one had known that she had given birth until she was spotted in Connecticut holding a baby carrier in December 2019.

She first announced her pregnancy in June 2019. She uploaded a black-and-white mirror selfie of her wearing a white flowy tank top that highlighted her baby bump. While announcing her pregnancy, she opened up about the struggles she had conceiving. “It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣ #2⁣… All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she wrote.

She also shares her older son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman with Adam. The couple surely has their handful with two little ones but the two were recently able to get out for a date night. They were spotted out in New York City heading to Soho House in the Meatpacking District. Anne rocked a sexy look for the evening, wearing a black form-fitting mini dress, sheer tights and knee-high boots. She topped the outfit with a grey peacoat. Adam also looked dashing in a navy peacoat, black chinos, and black sneakers.