Melanie Griffth, 64, Stops Traffic In Tight Black Leggings & Lace Gloves Leaving A Private Club — Photos

Melanie Griffith stopped traffic and turned heads as she rocked an all-black ensemble while heading to lunch at an exclusive LA hotspot.

Melanie Griffith, 64, looked amazing as she slithered over to a private club in Los Angeles. The Working Girl actress rocked a black turtleneck with shoulder pads and tight black leggings that had sheer paneled leggings as she headed to San Vicente Bungalows for lunch. She completed the sleek look with a pair of lace gloves and cat-eye sunglasses. She definitely channeled Breakfast At Tiffany’s with her top knot and jewel-studded earrings.

This has become a signature look for the Body Double actress. In January, she was spotted taking a smoke break wearing a black scoop neck shirt and leggings that had a band of sheer fabric. She topped the outfit off with a white sweater cardigan and her cat-eye sunglasses as she walked with a cigarette in her mouth. In October 2021, she rocked a similar black turtleneck and wide-eyed pants along with her signature cat-eye sunglasses.

The renowned actress also loves twinning with her daughters Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas. She is always there for the big moments like her daughters’ birthdays. For Dakota’s 32nd birthday, they went out to dinner and wore their hair in matching top knots for the occasion. She also uploaded a black-and-white pic of the two of them to Instagram for her birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery♥️ I love you with all of my heart.”

Her youngest daughter Stella is also growing up! The Lolita actress was spotted with her ex-husband Antonio Banderas celebrating Stella’s 24th birthday by going out for lunch. Melanie rocked a black top and brown bell-bottom pants. Stella looked like her mini-me, investing her look by wearing a black jumpsuit and brown cardigan.

She also has a close relationship with her mom Tippi Hedren. She recently celebrated her mom’s 92nd birthday with a sweet Instagram collage of photos. Tippi looked fabulous in all of the pictures, especially the last black-and-white one where she held Melanie as an infant. “Happy Birthday Mom!!” she captioned the post. “You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!! Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much!”