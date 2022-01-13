See Pics

Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing

Melanie Griffith
LESE / BACKGRID
Melanie Griffith The Global Gift Gala, London, UK - 17 Oct 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Melanie Griffith was seen smoking a cigarette as she arrived to visit a friend in L.A. this afternoon. Pictured: Melanie Griffith BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Melanie Griffith was seen smoking a cigarette as she arrived to visit a friend in L.A. this afternoon. Pictured: Melanie Griffith BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Melanie Griffith films a commercial as she shops at Violet Grey on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Pictured: Melanie Griffith BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.

Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles.

Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.

melanie griffith
Melanie Griffith, 64, rocked a black athleisure outfit and a messy bun while on the way to a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (LESE / BACKGRID)

Indulging in a cigarette, Melanie looked relaxed and ready for her day, holding a glass container with a packed lunch. So far the actress seems to be making the most out of 2022; Melanie recently returned to SoCal after a picture-perfect holiday in Aspen, Colorado, where she spent quality time with pal Goldie Hawn. Always the proud mom, Melanie has also openly gushed about daughter Dakota Johnson‘s acclaimed new film, The Lost Daughter. The film, in which Dakota plays a mysterious young mother, has gained critical acclaim, and Melanie couldn’t agree more. In an Instagram post last month, Melanie shared the trailer and called the film “extraordinary” and “a work of art.”

melanie griffith
Melanie Griffith smokes a cigarette before hopping in her car. The actress accessorized her look with black cat-eye sunglasses and a shoulder bag. (LESE/ BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Stars Over 40, 50 & 60 Who Look Half Their Age Or Less

Eva Longoria Brian Bowen Smith's 'Drivebys' Book Launch, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Oct 2021
Michelle Pfeiffer 'Maleficent - Mistress Of Evil' film photocall, Rome, Italy - 07 Oct 2019
Christie Brinkley 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018

Wednesday’s outing isn’t the first time Melanie has stunned in all-black. In October, the ageless beauty was spotted rocking a head-to-toe black outfit, from her fur Gucci loafers to the perfect piece of paparazzi protection: cat-eye sunglasses. Melanie’s also known for rocking top-knots; she sweetly wore a matching style with daughter Dakota in October, at an intimate celebration for Dakota’s 32nd birthday. The mother-daughter duo’s close relationship extends to their fashion choices as well, and the pair looked happy and carefree at the event.

 