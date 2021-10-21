Fashion

Melanie Griffith, 64, Stuns In Tight All-Black Ensemble For Solo Outing — Photos

Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith doesn’t age a day & she proved that when she looked fabulous in a tight black outfit while shopping in LA.

Melanie Griffith, 64, looks the best she has ever looked and she stunned when she went shopping in LA on Oct. 21. The mother of Dakota Johnson looked gorgeous in a skintight black turtleneck top tucked into a pair of fitted high-waisted trousers that were tight at the waist and loose around her legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, a purse, and Gucci fur loafers.

Melanie Griffith looked gorgeous in a tight black turtleneck & fitted black trousers styled with cat-eye sunglasses & Gucci fur loafers while out shopping in LA on Oct. 21.

Melanie looked like she was walking a runway instead of going on a solo shopping trip and that’s what we love about her. Lately, she’s been rocking a ton of gorgeous outfits and one of our favorites was when she stepped out with her daughter, Stella Banderas, on her 64th birthday in West Hollywood, looking fabulous.

Melanie opted to wear a tight black crewneck long-sleeve top tucked into a pair of tan high-waisted trousers with loose, flared hems and a belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather slip-on heeled mules.

If there’s one thing for sure about Melanie, it’s that she loves to toss her blonde hair up into a loose bun and it has become her signature hairstyle. She recently went out to eat for Dakota’s 32nd birthday when she opted to wear a loose bun with a thick black scrunchie. Meanwhile, Dakota matched her mom when she also threw her brown hair up into a top knot.

We love how close Melanie and Dakota are and considering what a fashionista Melanie is, it’s no surprise her daughter is following in her footsteps.