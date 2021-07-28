See Pics

Melanie Griffith, 63, Looks Sensational In Burgundy Bikini As She Vacations In Italy — Photos

melanie griffith
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooke Shields made waves as she hit the beach in a bikini in the Hamptons with her two daughters. The actress and model was joined by daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. All opted for different swimsuit silhouettes, but matched in the gingham print Aerie fabric. Shields wore Aerie’s Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top while daughter Rowan matched in the classic Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit and Grier wore the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top accompanied with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom. The mother-daughter trio were spotted posing up a storm on Southampton Beach in New York state on Sunday 20 June. Aerie’s new Summer ‘21 swim collection includes a variety of bikinis, bandeaus, one-piece silhouettes and more, accented with safari details, versatile prints and new, shiny textures that are perfect for mixing-and-matching. Styles from the brand’s Real Good Swim collection features swimwear made from pre-consumer recycled nylon yarns (not plastic water bottles). The fabrication allows for the super soft hand-feel while benefiting the world and minimizing waste, one trend at a time. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Brooke Shields hits the beach with daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie swimsuits in Southampton, New York on Sunday 20 June, 2021. Photo credit: Aerie/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764169_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Working girl! Working a bikini, that is. Actress Melanie Griffith stunned in a bikini while on vacation in Italy this week.

This is 63! Melanie Griffith rocked a burgundy bikini while on vacation in Nerano, Italy this week. The actress, 63, showed off her figure while she enjoyed a swim on the scenic waters of the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, July 27. Melanie also lit up a cigarette in between her dips in the ocean, as seen in the photos HERE.

The Working Girl star has been vacationing in Europe for about a week now with friends. Over the weekend, Melanie shared a scenic snapshot with her vacation crew aboard a boat in Positano. “Positano ♥️ glorious boat life,” she captioned the post. 

She shared another snapshot from Sorrento earlier this week and called the coastal town “one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been!” Ah, to be trekking across picturesque Italy with Melanie Griffith.

It’s unclear if the actress’ family has also joined her on her summer getaway, but her actress daughter Dakota Johnson — whom she shares with ex-husband Don Johnson — was also spotted on vacation in Spain just last week on July 22. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 31, strolled Mallorca with boyfriend Chris Martin, frontman of the rock band Coldplay.

Related Gallery

Melanie Griffith -- Photos

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Melanie Griffith gives a thumbs up while walking with a friend in Beverly Hills wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Melanie Griffith BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, Los Angeles, America - 19 Oct 2015
Melanie Griffith The Tex-Mex Fiesta, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Sep 2019

The rare couple siting came after the duo sparked engagement speculation last December. Dakota was spotted doing some pre-Christmas shopping in West Hollywood with a massive emerald stone on her finger. The notoriously private couple have been linked since 2017. And even Gwyneth Paltrow, who was married to the Coldplay musician between 2003 and 2016, approves of her ex’s relationship.

“I love her,” Gwyneth told Harper’s Bazaar last January. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” The Goop founder added, “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

And, yes, even Dakota’s famous mother approves of the coupling. At an event in Beverly Hills back in September 2019, Melanie expressed her approval of the musician. “I love my daughter’s boyfriend,” Melanie told PEOPLE. “I think that they’re an awesome couple.”