Melanie Griffith, 63, Looks Sensational In Burgundy Bikini As She Vacations In Italy — Photos

Working girl! Working a bikini, that is. Actress Melanie Griffith stunned in a bikini while on vacation in Italy this week.

This is 63! Melanie Griffith rocked a burgundy bikini while on vacation in Nerano, Italy this week. The actress, 63, showed off her figure while she enjoyed a swim on the scenic waters of the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, July 27. Melanie also lit up a cigarette in between her dips in the ocean, as seen in the photos HERE.

The Working Girl star has been vacationing in Europe for about a week now with friends. Over the weekend, Melanie shared a scenic snapshot with her vacation crew aboard a boat in Positano. “Positano ♥️ glorious boat life,” she captioned the post.

She shared another snapshot from Sorrento earlier this week and called the coastal town “one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been!” Ah, to be trekking across picturesque Italy with Melanie Griffith.

It’s unclear if the actress’ family has also joined her on her summer getaway, but her actress daughter Dakota Johnson — whom she shares with ex-husband Don Johnson — was also spotted on vacation in Spain just last week on July 22. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 31, strolled Mallorca with boyfriend Chris Martin, frontman of the rock band Coldplay.

The rare couple siting came after the duo sparked engagement speculation last December. Dakota was spotted doing some pre-Christmas shopping in West Hollywood with a massive emerald stone on her finger. The notoriously private couple have been linked since 2017. And even Gwyneth Paltrow, who was married to the Coldplay musician between 2003 and 2016, approves of her ex’s relationship.

“I love her,” Gwyneth told Harper’s Bazaar last January. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” The Goop founder added, “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

And, yes, even Dakota’s famous mother approves of the coupling. At an event in Beverly Hills back in September 2019, Melanie expressed her approval of the musician. “I love my daughter’s boyfriend,” Melanie told PEOPLE. “I think that they’re an awesome couple.”