‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Admits He’s ‘Questioning’ His Polygamy ‘Lifestyle’ All The Time

Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ revealed in the midst of drama with Meri and Janelle and his split from Christine, he’s ‘questioning’ polygamy constantly.

It’s all about “getting honest” for Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown, and he did just that when he opened up before Sunday’s episode about his current views on his polygamy “lifestyle.” After a rocky post-pandemic period that saw Kody split with wife Christine Brown and grow distant from wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, Kody admitted he questions polygamy ‘all the time.’ Speaking with People Magazine, he shared: “When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, ‘Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'”

In the interview, Kody first addressed the question by discussing ex-wife Christine, and the couple’s decision to separate after 25 years in November. Since the split, co-parenting children Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Christine even skipped out on Kody’s Thanksgiving after finding it “stressful.”

Kody shared he felt like Christine was “living two lives” by sharing her disdain for polygamy behind closed doors but promoting the practice on camera. He told People Magazine it made him “angry as hell.” You have to be honest about your questions in the face of God, he explained, prompting the interviewer to ask Kody if he ever doubts his own polygamy. “Oh, hell yes — yes,” Kody responded. “I question it all the time.”

The Browns have faced hard times since COVID hit, and although Meri and Janelle remain “spiritually married” to Kody, both have struggled with polygamy, and their relationship with Kody, themselves. Meri has admitted her relationship with Kody is “estranged,” and in a recent episode, Janelle admitted it would be “easy” to leave her and Kody’s “strained” marriage. Reportedly, Kody has been focusing on his relationship with his most recent wife Robyn, who is also the only one he is legally wed to.

In response to Kody’s doubts on polygamy, different ‘Sister Wives’ had different thoughts. Robyn’s fierce reaction showed her dedication to the practice, as she tearfully shared her frustration with Kody and the other wives for not working things through together. “It makes me angry,” she shared. “… I just don’t know why they’re not figuring this stuff out and talking and finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other.” But Meri revealed she’s more open to whatever decision Kody makes. “If he wants to give up, he can give up,” she shared. “If he wants to walk away, he can walk away.”