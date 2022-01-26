Kody Brown Focusing On Relationship With Robyn Amidst Issues With Meri & Janelle

While dealing with marital issues in his relationships with Meri and Janelle Brown, Kody has been spending all of his time with Robyn Brown, according to a new report.

After years of marriage troubles with Meri Brown and his split from Christine Brown in the fall of 2021, Kody Brown is now also having issues with another one of his wives, Janelle Brown. The Sister Wives star is reportedly only spending time with Robyn Brown these days, according to a report from Us Weekly. “He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” the mag’s source revealed. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives. He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids. He didn’t even try making plans with the others.”

Kody’s marriage woes have been documented on Sister Wives for years. The show’s current season, which was filmed in the fall and winter of 2021, has been showing the demise of his marriage to Christine. However, there have also been noticeable issues with Janelle, who vocally disagreed with Kody’s views about the coronavirus. Kody kept all four families quarantined separately during the height of the pandemic, and grew frustrated with (what he considered) Janelle and Christine’s “careless” behavior and decisions to travel to other states during that time.

Meanwhile, Robyn and her children agreed to follow the rules that Kody put in place to keep the family safe amidst COVID, so he was spending more time at Robyn’s home than with the others. It appears that this divide has continued in the months that followed filming. “All the wives were very much separated for the [2022] holidays, spending time with their own families.” In 2021, all of the wives agreed to Kody’s quarantine rules before Christmas, so they were all able to get together that year.

Like Robyn, Meri complied with Kody’s quarantine rules, so she was able to spend time with Robyn and her children on this season of Sister Wives. However, she and Kody have not had an intimate marriage in years. “He told me that we can be friends, and that’s all,” Meri revealed on a recent episode of the TLC reality show.

Kody and Meri’s relationship issues date back to her catfishing scandal in 2015. At the time, Meri began an online relationship with a man who she met on Twitter, but after six months, her online lover was revealed to actually be a woman. Meri’s marriage to Kody understandably grew strained during this time, and they have never been able to recover.

Robyn is the most recent wife to have joined the polygamous family, having starting her relationship with Kody in 2010 (they were legally married in 2014). Robyn is Kody’s only legal wife, with his marriages to Janelle and Meri considered “spiritual” (Christine left the family in 2021). The reason Kody married Robyn was to adopt her three children from a previous relationship. Now, Kody has an incredibly close relationship with those children, while his relationship with some of his biological kids from the other marriages is falling apart.

“Kody’s stepkids from Robyn’s first marriage worship him and are really close to him, unlike the others,” Us Weekly’s source explains. “He has really damaged his relationship with the other kids, and instead, the kids are leaning on their moms and other siblings.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 11:00 p.m. on TLC.