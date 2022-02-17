Amber Heard Cuddles Mini-Me Daughter, 10 Months, In Rare Photo

Amber proved her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard is already her ‘mini me’ as her adorable blonde hair is growing in and the two rock matching water bottles.

Amber Heard blessed her fans with a rare glimpse at her ten-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. The 35-year-old rocked a natural, makeup-free look and let her blonde hair flow as she held up her little girl so that her back faced the camera. Oonagh wore an adorable floral long-sleeved shirt and coveralls while mom kept it casual in a black tee.

“Mini me,” she aptly captioned the post, along with a double-heart emoji. Even though her back is to the camera, Oonagh’s blonde head of hair shows she’s already taking after her mom. The Aquaman actress also showed off adorable matching water bottles. Both water bottles were peach-colored but one was tall and had a mermaid sticker for mom and the other was tiny for Oonagh.

The 3 Days To Kill actress rarely posts any pics of her baby girl. She first showed off the little one’s face when she was just three months old. She uploaded a video of her introducing Oonagh to the world of juicing. She drank a smoothie which didn’t seem to be the most appetizing as she held her little one, who wore an adorable yellow onesie with rainbows on it. “You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal,” she quipped in the post’s caption.

She also showed off her little one’s face again just a couple of weeks later. She posted a sweet snap of her sitting in front of her laptop wearing a tank with her hair in a top knot as she held her baby. Oonagh wore an adorable knit cap and a pink onesie. “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss,” Amber humorously captioned the post.

Amber shocked the world when she suddenly introduced Oonagh on her Instagram. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she revealed in the post’s caption. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

She also shared when her daughter, who was born via surrogate, was born. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she concluded. This means Oonagh is already nearing her first birthday!