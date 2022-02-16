Watch

Idris Elba Packs on The PDA With Wife Sabrina Dhowre In Valentine’s Day Video

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
When you’re in love, every day feels like ‘paradise.’ Idris Elba and Sabrina spent Valentine’s Day in a heated pool – and in each other’s arms – while enjoying some steamy PDA.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Sabrina Dhowre Elba captioned the short clip she posted on Monday. In the Instagram video, Sabrina, 32, frolics along with her husband, Idris Elba, in the waters. The snow on the nearby rocks and moss indicate the two are out in the cold, but it’s warm in each other’s embrace. Set against Mega Kaggwa’s “Chariot” (“Just imagine, we woke up in paradise / Don’t need magic / let my force just carry us home tonight”), Idris, 49, and Sabrina snuggle, caress, and kiss.

The public display of affection earned lovely comments from fans – including singer MEGA herself. “Thanks for using my song,” she wrote. “Such a beautiful couple,” added one fan, while another left a string of fire emojis. “You two are so sweet.” “This is SOOOOOO beautiful.” “What a couple.” “love you both so.” “You guys …. FIREEEEEEEEE. “Crying and sliding down the wall at this.” “Okay, I change my mind. I want love.” The comments section was an even split of people marveling over this display of pure love and those wanting what Idris and Sabrina had.

Idris and Sabrina began dating in 2017. The couple first met while he was working on The Mountain Between Us, and after a year of dating, he proposed following a screening of Yardie, his debut as a director. The two wed in April 2019 in a ceremony in Morocco. This marriage is Idris’s third. He was previously married to Sonya Hamlin and Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard.

The Valentine’s Day video comes on the heels of Idris’s Super Bowl LVI commercial. As the spokesperson for Booking.com, Idris said that “we have never been accused of being flashy, sexy, or lit” at the start of the spot, which is a strange thing for PEOPLE magazine’s 2018 choice for Sexiest Man Alive would say. “We take our business very seriously, but not ourselves, and that’s also something you will see in the campaign,” said Arjan Dijk, Booking.com’s SVP and chief marketing officer,” told Adweek about the spot. “We really want to remind people of travel and how you can do that very easily with Booking.com.”