Trisha Paytas Pregnant: YouTuber Expecting 1st Child With Husband Moses Hacmon

YouTube star and singer Trisha Paytas announced the exciting pregnancy news via Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Trisha Paytas is having a baby! The 33-year-old YouTuber and singer, who identifies as non-binary, announced on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) that they are expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon, 44. Trisha posted footage of their positive pregnancy tests and ultrasound, as well as a sweet selfie of the happy couple. “love at first ❤️ beat,” Trisha wrote, adding the hashtag “happyvalentinesday.”

Trisha’s Israeli artist husband also posted the happy news on Instagram. Marc’s post featured a snapshot of the couple holding up an ultrasound pic. He also documented the ultrasound photo in a “Love At First Sight” picture frame. Marc captioned his post, “💕 Mom and Dad 💕 best #valentine gift ever!”

Trisha gushed over Marc and their first child in a heartfelt message in the comments section. “Thank u for the best gift of all. you have officially made all my dreams come true 😍😍😍 this baby will be so loved ❤️❤️❤️,” they said. Trisha and Marc didn’t reveal the gender of their baby.

Trisha married Marc in December 2021 after dating for over a year. The pair had another wedding celebration on New Year’s in Hawaii, and they documented the gorgeous event all over social media. Trisha looked beautiful in a white dress, while Marc matched his bride in a white jacket and pants. “When one wedding isn’t enough to celebrate your eternal love Aloha from Maui,” Trisha wrote on Instagram. “Married my husband again to bring in the New Year with his other love, the ocean,” they added.

Trisha was in a relationship with fellow YouTube star Jason Nash before she met Marc. They dated for two years until they split in 2019.