LeBron James Shows Off His Moves Dancing Along To 50 Cent At The Super Bowl: Watch

The NBA star jammed out to 50’s classic ‘In Da Club’ in the middle of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and the rapper seemed stoked that he was such a fan.

LeBron James partied like it was his birthday during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday February 13. The 37-year-old basketball player showed that he’s clearly a 50 Cent fan, as he rapped along to “In Da Club,” during the rapper’s surprise appearance at the game. The respect was clearly mutual, as the 46-year-old rapper posted the video of LeBron jamming out along with him.

LeBron rocked a polo as he danced and rapped along with 50, and he was clearly blown away by the star-studded show. Other than 50, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar were all the previously announced headliners, and the Get Rich or Die Trying rapper and Anderson Paak were two of the artists that made surprise appearances. 50 Cent performed his signature song while hanging upside down right after the performance kicked off. LeBron clearly had a ball and called the performance “the greatest halftime show I’ve ever seen” in a tweet.

50 Cent definitely seems like he has a kinship with LeBron, especially since the year his debut album dropped (2003) was the same one that LeBron joined the NBA as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. “See we came in 03 and we still here. so we celebrate each other every chance we get,” he wrote, while saying that LeBron “know[s] the vibes.”

LeBron wasn’t the only star that was loving the halftime show. Justin Bieber showed off his love for Eminem when he was seen rapping along to Slim Shady’s signature song “Lose Yourself.” JB wasn’t the only one loving Em’s performance. The rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade also showed support to her old man! Fellow music icons like Cardi B, Offset and Jennifer Lopez (alongside her boyfriend Ben Affleck) were all seen loving the epic performance, with J.Lo and Ben showing off some fun dance moves while the rap royalty took the stage.