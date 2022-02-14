Watch

LeBron James Shows Off His Moves Dancing Along To 50 Cent At The Super Bowl: Watch

Lebron James
Shutterstock
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 126-117. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA legend Lebron James works out before enjoying lunch with family and friends aboard a yacht while on holiday in Capri. Pictured: Lebron James BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The NBA star jammed out to 50’s classic ‘In Da Club’ in the middle of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and the rapper seemed stoked that he was such a fan.

LeBron James partied like it was his birthday during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday February 13. The 37-year-old basketball player showed that he’s clearly a 50 Cent fan, as he rapped along to “In Da Club,” during the rapper’s surprise appearance at the game. The respect was clearly mutual, as the 46-year-old rapper posted the video of LeBron jamming out along with him.

LeBron rocked a polo as he danced and rapped along with 50, and he was clearly blown away by the star-studded show. Other than 50, Dr. DreEminemMary J. BligeSnoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar were all the previously announced headliners, and the Get Rich or Die Trying rapper and Anderson Paak were two of the artists that made surprise appearances. 50 Cent performed his signature song while hanging upside down right after the performance kicked off. LeBron clearly had a ball and called the performance “the greatest halftime show I’ve ever seen” in a tweet.

50 Cent definitely seems like he has a kinship with LeBron, especially since the year his debut album dropped (2003) was the same one that LeBron joined the NBA as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. “See we came in 03 and we still here. so we celebrate each other every chance we get,” he wrote, while saying that LeBron “know[s] the vibes.”

LeBron was spotted leaving the Super Bowl, after clearly having a fun night. (Splashnews)

Related Gallery

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Photos Of The Performances

Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
50 Cent performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Eminem (L) and Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022

LeBron wasn’t the only star that was loving the halftime show. Justin Bieber showed off his love for Eminem when he was seen rapping along  to Slim Shady’s signature song “Lose Yourself.” JB wasn’t the only one loving Em’s performance. The rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade also showed support to her old man! Fellow music icons like Cardi B, Offset and Jennifer Lopez (alongside her boyfriend Ben Affleck) were all seen loving the epic performance, with J.Lo and Ben showing off some fun dance moves while the rap royalty took the stage.