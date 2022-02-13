Watch

Jhene Aiko Rocks High Slit Burgundy Gown To Sing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl

Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Jonathan Cheban arrive at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Cheban BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Tracy Morgan watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, CalifRams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Martha Stewart watches during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Jhene Aiko sounded amazing at the Super Bowl as she performed ‘America The Beautiful’ rocking this high slit sequin dress!

Jhene Aiko just gave the performance of her career! The 33-year-old sounded absolutely incredible as she made her Super Bowl performance debut in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13 with “America The Beautiful.” Confidently commanding the field (and massive crowd), she added her own groove to the iconic song, showcasing her impeccable vocals for all of America to hear.

“America, America…But now wait a minute, I’m talking about/America, sweet America,” she crooned, reciting the lyrics written by Katharine Lee Bates in 1895, set to music by Samuel A. Ward. “You know, God done shed his grace on thee/He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood/From sea to shining sea,” she sang.

Jhene looked red carpet ready in a stunning burgundy sequin gown with a high slit for the epic moment. The fitted number included long sleeves and a high neck, which dazzled and sparkled under the bright Los Angeles sun. She accessorized with a dramatic ear piece on her left hand side, opting to keep her dark, straight hair tucked behind her ear to show it off. “Thank you,” she demurely said at the end of her performance as Mickey Guyton came on shortly after for the national anthem.

Jhene Aiko performs ‘America The Beautiful.’ (NBC)

Earlier this week, Jhene shared her excitement via Instagram about the milestone career moment — shouting out her parents Dr. Karamo Chilombo, who hails from Cincinnatti (just like the Bengals) and her mom Christina Yamamoto (who is a Los Angeles native). “my Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A.,” she said in the post, written on Feb. 1, 2022.

“America the Beautiful,” she added with a heart eye emoji. “Only 12 days until the big game… SEE YOU THERE! @nfl @nbcsports #SBLVI,” she signed off, shouting out the official broadcaster (NBC) of the big game. A week before the performance, she shared an image of a clear, sunny day writing, “God is in everything that i see.”

Jhene has had a successful career in music over the last decade, which has earned her six GRAMMY nominations — including three for 2020 album Chilombo, which got a nod in the Album of the Year category.