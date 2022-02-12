Breaking News

3 People Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After Party

Justin Bieber
VEGAN / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Justin’s celebrity-packed party in West Hollywood quickly came to an end after a fight broke out and gun shots were fired, leaving 3 people wounded.

Three people have been shot outside a celebrity-packed party thrown by Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Friday night (February 11) following the pop star’s concert. Multiple gunshots were fired after a fight erupted outside the restaurant The Nice Guy, according to a police statement obtained by HollywoodLife. The three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bieber’s reps for a statement.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is seen leaving his party at Mr. Nice Guy in West Hollywood after 3 people were shot outside. (VEGAN / BACKGRID)

Bieber was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. The afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak BlackGunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.

Kicking off Super Bowl weekend, Bieber reportedly wowed the crowd of A-listers during his 45-minute set for the first night of the soiree dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The 27-year-old pop star was accompanied by a five-piece band as he played “Somebody,” “Hold On,” “Ghost,” and “As I Am,” according to reports. He also got the audience going with “What Do You Mean” and “Peaches.” As Super Bowl LVI is featuring the hometown Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Bieber asked the crowd at one point, ““You guys having a good night? You guys rooting for the Rams?” according to ABC News.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments: Photos Of The Lovebirds And Their Cutest PDA

Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin and Hailey Bieber at The Royal Opera House and then at China Tang in London for dinner Pictured: Justin Beiber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5280418 141221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin and Hailey Bieber look happy and very much in love during a dinner date at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

With part two of “Homecoming Weekend” reportedly scheduled for Saturday night with a performance from Drake, it will have been a jam-packed weekend leading up to Sunday’s big game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans who didn’t get to experience iconic musicians performing at pre-game shindigs will certainly enjoy the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring hip hop legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

 