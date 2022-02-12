3 People Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After Party

Justin’s celebrity-packed party in West Hollywood quickly came to an end after a fight broke out and gun shots were fired, leaving 3 people wounded.

Three people have been shot outside a celebrity-packed party thrown by Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Friday night (February 11) following the pop star’s concert. Multiple gunshots were fired after a fight erupted outside the restaurant The Nice Guy, according to a police statement obtained by HollywoodLife. The three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bieber’s reps for a statement.

Bieber was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. The afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.

Kicking off Super Bowl weekend, Bieber reportedly wowed the crowd of A-listers during his 45-minute set for the first night of the soiree dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The 27-year-old pop star was accompanied by a five-piece band as he played “Somebody,” “Hold On,” “Ghost,” and “As I Am,” according to reports. He also got the audience going with “What Do You Mean” and “Peaches.” As Super Bowl LVI is featuring the hometown Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Bieber asked the crowd at one point, ““You guys having a good night? You guys rooting for the Rams?” according to ABC News.

With part two of “Homecoming Weekend” reportedly scheduled for Saturday night with a performance from Drake, it will have been a jam-packed weekend leading up to Sunday’s big game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans who didn’t get to experience iconic musicians performing at pre-game shindigs will certainly enjoy the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring hip hop legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.