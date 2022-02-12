Gwen Stefani Rocks Yellow & Black Bustier Before Performing With Blake Shelton At Bud Light Music Fest

For the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a co-headlining show when they took the stage at the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the best of both worlds to the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11! The married couple headlined night two of the event, which took place at Crypto.Com Arena two days before the Super Bowl. The stars each performed some of their solo hits, as well as some of their popular duets. Of course, Gwen was the center of attention in her fabulous look.

For the performance, Gwen rocked a yellow blazer with black stripes over a matching bodysuit that had attached fringe, fishnets, and matching thigh-high boots. She styled her hair in a high ponytail that hung down the middle of her back and her makeup was on-point. She also rocked a black sparkly long-sleeved top and black PVC pants for her duet with Blake, who wore a classic black button-down top and jeans.

During her performances, Gwen appeared to be very energetic and smiled often at the cheering crowd. The arena, which held 20,000 people, didn’t intimidate the talented songstress and she showed off her light while singing her biggest hits on stage.

The Bud Light Music Fest is a three night event leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The party kicked off on Feb. 10, with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly commanding the stage for their headlining performances. On Feb. 12, Miley Cyrus and Green Day will close out the event. However, there will be no shortage of entertainment on actual Super Bowl Sunday. The Chainsmokers are performing during the TikTok Tailgate Party, while five huge acts — Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige — are performing during the highly-anticipated Halftime Show.

Although Blake and Gwen have done plenty of performances together throughout their relationship, this was the first time they actually headlined a show together. The two started dating in the fall of 2015 while going through their respective divorces. Blake proposed to Gwen in October 2020, five years after the romance began. The lovebirds tied the knot on July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony, which was only attended by family members and very close friends.