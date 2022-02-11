Anne Hathaway Stuns In Strapless Bustier Jumpsuit At Opening Of Broadway’s Music Man — Photos

Anne Hathaway looked as stunning as ever on Thursday at the opening of Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ in NYC, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Anne Hathaway looked glowing and chic on Thursday at the NYC opening of Broadway’s The Music Man. The Devil Wears Prada star stunned in a strapless black bustier jumpsuit which contained a black leather belt and wide leg black trousers. She paired the classic look with black strappy heels, gorgeous sparkling drop earrings, and a purple bag with a gold chain. She also wore her hair in a gorgeous half-up, half-down style.

The actress, who was also joined by stars like Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds as well as Cynthia Nixon, posed for a few shots on the red carpet with her husband of nearly a decade, Adam Shulman. The couple got cozy for the shot, and Adam looked just as dapper as his wife in a sleek black suit and black dress shoes.

Stars and fans alike are anxiously awaiting the big Broadway revival, starring the legendary Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife back in 2019, Sutton revealed that the show could be the first Broadway production her daughter, Emily, sees!

“The last show I did in New York eight shows a week was Sweet Charity, and that was just before Emily was born, but I’m excited because this could potentially be Emily’s first Broadway show,” the actress explained. “My brain sort of explodes! I’m excited to be able to share this journey and experience with her, I think it’ll be really cool.”

Sutton, who made her Broadway debut as Sandy in Grease in ’96, also discussed how she plans to adapt the character of Marian Paroo in the revival. “When doing revivals, there’s a pedigree. There’s the people that have played the role before, there’s an expectation, there’s all of these things, and you begin to feel that it’s sort of impossible,” she explained. ” I want to be curious… I want to be curious and open. I don’t want to try to be anyone, but I want to find my own way into this production, into this role, into my relationship with Hugh Jackman.”

She continued, “If I try to do what has been done before, I will fail, because what’s been done has been done. I want to discover my take, but I have no idea what it is yet. It’s my first time doing a show and being a mom, so that’ll be interesting!”