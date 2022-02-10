Watch

Fran Drescher, 64, Re-Wears Some Of Her Iconic ‘The Nanny’ Looks 30 Years Later On TikTok

Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Fran Drescher NBC Midseason Press Junket, New York, USA - 23 Jan 2020
Fran Drescher attends the NBC midseason 2020 press day party hosted by NBC and The Cinema Society at the Rainbow Room Gallery Bar, in New York NBC Midseason 2020 Press Day Party, New York, USA - 23 Jan 2020
THE NANNY, Fran Drescher, (1996), 1993-1999. ph: Spike Nannarello /© CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection
Fran Drescher NBC Midseason Press Junket, New York, USA - 23 Jan 2020 'Indebted' cast at the Four Seasons Hotel View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
The actress and comedian re-created some of her classic outfits that she wore as Fran Fine on the beloved sitcom.

It’s been nearly 30 years since The Nanny first aired on TV, and Fran Drescher celebrated the series being available to stream on HBOMax by revisiting some of her old looks from the classic sitcom on Saturday February 5. The 64-year-old actress went back into her character Fran Fine’s closet for some of her classic Nanny fashion in a video set to the show’s theme song, with her showing, well, “What I’d wear as Fran Fine.”

@thenannytv

What I’d wear as Fran Fine ❤️ #frandrescher #franfine #franfinestyle #thenannyfashion #whatidwear #tiktokfashion

♬ The Nanny_Stream now on HBO Max – thenannytv

Fran was totally stunning in all of the outfits, and they’re easily recognizable to any fan of the 90s sitcom. She started with cheetah-print jacket with matching heart-shaped sunglasses over a black outfit, completed with a black beret. As she snapped her fingers, she showed off plenty of other chic outfits from the show, including a variety of colored vests, an all-black floral outfit, and finishing off with a comfy-looking pink robe, as she snapped and winked at the camera. The whole video will definitely make any fan of the show feel nostalgic!

Fran played her iconic character from 1993 to 1999. (Everett Collection)

While it’s been over 20 years since the last episode of The Nanny aired, the show is still beloved by fans old and new. Fran reflected on the series’ staying power and going to streaming in an April 2021 interview with HollywoodLife. “It always seemed to me that a lot of [streaming platforms] were not plugged into how obsessed the millennials were with this series and the clothes and how big an audience we had with the gay community. And, how families loved this show more than most shows, because it appeals to each of them in a different way and they can each enjoy it unilaterally,” she said.

Fran took to TikTok to show off some of her iconic looks as Fran Fine. (Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

After the show ended, Fran continued working in TV, as well as taking her talents to Broadway. She’s starred and worked on a variety of beloved projects in the years since she played Fran Fine, including her show Happily Divorced. Recently she was a star of the sitcom Indebted in 2020, and she is also set to reprise her role as Eunice in the animated family flick Hotel Transylvania 4, per IMDb.

 