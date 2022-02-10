Fran Drescher, 64, Re-Wears Some Of Her Iconic ‘The Nanny’ Looks 30 Years Later On TikTok

The actress and comedian re-created some of her classic outfits that she wore as Fran Fine on the beloved sitcom.

It’s been nearly 30 years since The Nanny first aired on TV, and Fran Drescher celebrated the series being available to stream on HBOMax by revisiting some of her old looks from the classic sitcom on Saturday February 5. The 64-year-old actress went back into her character Fran Fine’s closet for some of her classic Nanny fashion in a video set to the show’s theme song, with her showing, well, “What I’d wear as Fran Fine.”

Fran was totally stunning in all of the outfits, and they’re easily recognizable to any fan of the 90s sitcom. She started with cheetah-print jacket with matching heart-shaped sunglasses over a black outfit, completed with a black beret. As she snapped her fingers, she showed off plenty of other chic outfits from the show, including a variety of colored vests, an all-black floral outfit, and finishing off with a comfy-looking pink robe, as she snapped and winked at the camera. The whole video will definitely make any fan of the show feel nostalgic!

While it’s been over 20 years since the last episode of The Nanny aired, the show is still beloved by fans old and new. Fran reflected on the series’ staying power and going to streaming in an April 2021 interview with HollywoodLife. “It always seemed to me that a lot of [streaming platforms] were not plugged into how obsessed the millennials were with this series and the clothes and how big an audience we had with the gay community. And, how families loved this show more than most shows, because it appeals to each of them in a different way and they can each enjoy it unilaterally,” she said.

After the show ended, Fran continued working in TV, as well as taking her talents to Broadway. She’s starred and worked on a variety of beloved projects in the years since she played Fran Fine, including her show Happily Divorced. Recently she was a star of the sitcom Indebted in 2020, and she is also set to reprise her role as Eunice in the animated family flick Hotel Transylvania 4, per IMDb.