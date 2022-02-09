Solange Knowles Rocks Tiny Black Bikini & More Sexy Looks In New Photo Dump

Solange Knowles posted a plethora of snapshots that featured the star rocking so many stylish outfits, from sexy bikinis to gorgeous bodysuits.

Solange Knowles, 35, is a style icon! The singer effortlessly showcased several stylish looks in her Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The “photo dump” started with a selfie of Solange glammed up in a brown top, light green eye shadow, lipstick, and earrings. Next, Solange rocked a sexy black bikini from behind at a tropical location, and modeled the swimsuit again in a video while floating in the water. But that’s not all!

The “Solo Star” singer also flaunted a red bodysuit for a photoshoot taken by Rafael Rios. She showed off a black crochet outfit, which featured a triangle bra and stockings, for a smoking hot mirror selfie. Solange had a big smile on her face with her frizzy hair and a red top in another image, which was followed by her wearing a brown zipper jacket in a cute selfie.

Solange kept the good looks coming by modeling a black maxi dress while laying out on a bed. She looked so much like her sister Beyonce, 40, in that photo! In her final photo, the Bring It On: All or Nothing star held up a crab while posing in a white top and stylish white pants on a boat. Solange didn’t caption her photo dump post: she let the gorgeous images speak for themselves!

Solange’s photos were a welcome surprise. The star has been pretty quiet on Instagram and hadn’t shared a post on the social media app since Sept 2021. So it was nice to see what she’s been up to in her free time. Plus, those outfits!

While Solange’s son Julez, 17, didn’t pop up in the photos, we do know the teenager can be briefly heard during the theme song to his grandmother Tina Lawson‘s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Beyonce’s three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, are also briefly featured in the theme song, which is sung at length by Queen Bey herself.