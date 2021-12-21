Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen

Tina Lawson had all four of her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy, participate in the theme song for her new show, which also features vocals from none other than Queen Bey.

Tina Lawson enlisted the help of some very talented family members to create the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old designer and entrepreneur shared the trailer for her show to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 20), and it features her daughter Beyoncé, 40, belting out part of the theme song. Plus, Tina’s four grandchildren — Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, and Solange Knowles‘ son Julez, 17 — all leave an adorable audio message at the start of the clip.

“Let’s talk about it, grandma!” the four grandkids excitedly shout to kick off the Talks With Mama Tina trailer. Then, footage shows the family matriarch sitting down chatting with different celebs like Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Beyoncé’s impeccable vocals can be heard over all the footage. “Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it,” the Grammy winner sings. “Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

In her caption, Tina shared her appreciation for her family members participating in the theme song. “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?” Tina also said that she’s “really proud” of her show, which premieres Dec. 23, “and all the people who helped make it happen.”

Tina has a close relationship with all of her grandchildren, and she spends frequent with them. In Jan. 2021, she got a gorgeous makeover done up by none other than Blue Ivy! Tina posted the results to Instagram and put Blue’s talents into perspective. “Can you imagine Blue with a makeup brush as a teenager if she’s this good at glam at age nine?” she wrote. Earlier that month, Tina documented Blue busting out some moves at a dance class. Tina even noted that her granddaughter looked just like her aunt Solange, 35.