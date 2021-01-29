Blue Ivy, 9, Does Tina Lawson’s Makeup For Glam Selfie: ‘Gonna Save Money On Makeup Artists’

Blue Ivy Carter may grow up to be a makeup artist one day! The talented 9-year-old did Tina Lawson’s makeup on January 28, and the proud grandma shared her finished look in a new photo!

Blue Ivy Carter may have a career in the beauty biz! Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s oldest child, who turned nine on January 7, did grandma Tina Lawson makeup on Thursday, and she’s got a knack for a drawing a killer cat eye! In a stunning selfie, Tina shared her finish look, which included a bright red lip, bold brows and gorgeous, thick cat eyes.

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” Tina wrote alongside her post, before putting Blue’s talents into perspective. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face [sic] Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees,” she gushed, adding a crying-laughing and heart emojis. — But seriously, can you imagine Blue with a makeup brush as a teenager if she’s this good at glam at age nine?

The grandmother and granddaughter duo are quite close — especially since Blue is Bey and JAY’s first-born. The power couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir (now 3) in 2017. Earlier this month, Tina shared a cute clip of Blue stealing the show at a what appeared to be a dance class. The video captured Blue dancing to an upbeat track while her pretty braids bounced around behind her. Tina even noted that her granddaughter looked just like her aunt (Tina’s daughter) Solange Knowles, 34.

It’s been a jam-packed month for the Carter and Knowles clan, as Tina also celebrated a birthday. On January 4, the designer and entrepreneur turned 67, and her daughter acknowledged her special day on social media.

“Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram, alongside a stunning throwback photo of Tina in a yellow, animal-print dress. “You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires,” the “Already” singer wrote, adding, “Mama, I love you deep deep!”