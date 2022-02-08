Laura Marano Has Hope For ‘The Royal Treatment’ Sequel: ‘Never Say Never’

‘The Royal Treatment’ is one of Netflix’s delightful new rom-coms. Laura Marano spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about a potential sequel for her passion project.

Are you wanting to see more of Izzy and Prince Thomas’ love story? Same. While The Royal Treatment has a fairytale ending, fans have been wondering if there’s a possibility for a sequel. After all, this is just the first chapter for Izzy and Prince Thomas.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Laura Marano about a Royal Treatment sequel, and she is more than ready to step back into Izzy’s shoes. “Well, never say never for sure,” Laura said while supporting the #ArtHeals campaign. “It’s funny, when The Perfect Date came out I got this question all the time, too. With The Perfect Date, I personally felt like the story was done. I know we all felt that same way even though it was so successful and people loved it. I’m so grateful for that. But with The Royal Treatment I could see more of the story being told. I could see it either way. I could see this being the one and done and final as we have a wonderful, sweet, beautiful conclusion. But I definitely could see more of these characters’ stories being told, and I would definitely be down. I think going back into the accent would be intense, but would I be ready for it? I’d be down.”

The Netflix film follows Izzy, a New York hairdresser, who crosses paths with Prince Thomas, played by Aladdin star Mena Massoud. Prince Thomas runs the country of Lavania and is about to marry for duty rather than love. Izzy and her friends get hired to do the hair for the royal wedding, but sparks begin to fly between Izzy and Prince Thomas.

Laura has been working on The Royal Treatment since 2019. She doesn’t just star in the movie. She also serves as a producer, alongside sister Vanessa Marano and their mother. Laura also wrote an incredible, catchy song for the film called “Dance WIth You.”

“It’s the biggest song I’ve ever released because I’m also independent, so that has been amazing,” Laura continued. “I love the song for the film. There’s like a dance moment in the movie, so that was kind of the inspiration for the song.” The song samples Whitney Houston’s iconic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

In addition to acting, producing, and her music, Laura is also supporting the #ArtHeals campaign to benefit The Sasha Project LA and the art therapy program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. For Laura, this is a way to give back and connect with her fans.

“I have a really special relationship with my fans, and they will tell me if they’re going through a rough time,” Laura told HollywoodLife. “I always try to send them as much love as I possibly can. So I thought it was a really, really special and sweet way and also relatable beyond just my relationship with my fans with the world message of sending so much love. We have these amazing, adorable items that we have only for a limited special edition. We are selling them until February 15, and 100 percent of the net proceeds go to The Sasha Project LA. I recently met Sasha. She is literally one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever met, and she’s only 13 years old. Her organization provides art therapy for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which I love. I believe very much in the power of art and very much the healing power of art. Everything about this collaboration and partnership is so special. I’m really proud of the clothes, and I think they’re so freaking cute, I’m proud of the message and more importantly, I’m proud of the help and where 100 percent of the net proceeds are going to.”

Giving back is in Laura’s blood, and she’s always trying to lend her voice to causes she is passionate about. “Both my grandmothers were very active in their community and very active in giving back, so I feel very fortunate because that was just kind of in my upbringing,” she said. “It’s kind of in my blood to give back as much as I can. I was always very much a part of lending my voice, even when I really didn’t have a popular platform. I was lending anything that I could lend, lending my energy, and helping incredible causes.”