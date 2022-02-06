Sophia Stallone, 25, Flexes Her Arms With Dad Sylvester On Trip To Philly – Photo

Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sophia look like they’re ready to film their own training montage as they pose by the famous ‘Rocky’ statue.

Sylvester Stallone, 75, went back to his Rocky roots and brought his daughter Sophia Stallone, 25, along for the ride. The movie star and his daughter visited the home of the iconic Rocky statue in the heart of Philadelphia. The statue resides right by the Philadelphia Art Museum– the site of the stairs he famously runs up and down during the Rocky training montage.

The adorable father-daughter duo showed off their muscles as they posed in front of the Rocky statue. Sophia sported a fun polka-dotted top and jeans while her dad kept it casual with a black T-shirt and jeans. “In Philly with One of wonderful daughter @sophiastallone,” Sylvester captioned his post. “Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana! Just kidding, KeepPunching.”

The Rambo actor has proved that he is one proud dad time and time again. He made a sweet Instagram post in honor of Sophia’s 25th birthday in August. He uploaded a touching selfie of him and his not-so-little girl. “We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!” he captioned the post, adding that she has been a “source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born. We love you.”

While he definitely loves his eldest daughter, he also dotes on his other two daughters, Sistine Stallone, 23, and Scarlet Stallone, 19. The three daughters, whom Sylvester shares with Jennifer Flavin, are quite close. The three sisters are often spotted together looking glamorous on the red carpet, working out or grabbing dinner with their famous dad. Sophia and Sistine even host a podcast together called Unwaxed.

Their father has been a topic of discussion during their podcast. During one episode, they praised him for giving “the best” dating advice. They admitted they go to their dad when for advice when it comes to texting boys. Little do the men they’ve dated know that there were likely times when they were texting Sylvester rather than one of his daughters. The sisters confessed they especially like to tap out and tag their dad in when it comes to sending breakup texts.