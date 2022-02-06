Kanye West Hangs With Vic Mensa While Kim Kardashian Rocks SKIMS Bikini Amid Divorce Drama

Kanye West was spotted arriving at his Los Angeles apartment with musician friend Vic Mensa on Saturday as his ex Kim Kardashian posed with a black balloon for a new pic from her SKIMS line.

Kanye West, 44, took some time away from his divorce drama with Kim Kardashian, 41, this weekend when he hung out with pal Vic Mensa in Los Angeles, CA. The two rappers were photographed arriving at the Ye’s apartment on Feb. 5 as they greeted a fan who was waiting outside. Both of them wore mostly black outfits, including a black hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black boots for Kanye, and a black hoodie under a black coat, camouflaged pants, and boots for Vic.

Around the same time Kanye and Vic were out and about, Kim’s company SKIMS posted a new pic of her wearing a bright pink bikini from the brand. She is kneeling in front of a white background while holding a black balloon on a string in the pic, and looking into the camera with a fresh look of makeup. Her long dark locks are also down and parted in the middle.

The caption for the pic included details about the look. “Your curves have spoken—get them in the ultra-flattering micro-cuts from the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop. Snag @KimKardashian’s limited-edition Micro Cording set now via the link in bio,” it read while also tagging Donna Trope as the photographer.

Kanye’s outing and Kim’s new SKIMS pic comes in the midst of them making headlines for their public complaints about each other as they share custody of their four children. The concerned father publicly criticized his ex for allowing their oldest daughter North, 8, to be on TikTok by asking the question, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?”

He’s also accused Kim of not allowing him to take their kids to his hometown of Chicago, IL for a basketball game. “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” he asked on Instagram.

Kim shared a response message to some of Kanye’s accusations on her Instagram story this week. Her lengthy message read, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” she continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kanye and Kim’s intention to divorce made headlines in Feb. 2021, when Kim filed the necessary paperwork.