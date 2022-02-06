See Pics & Video

Ciara Sizzles In Orange Dress With Brown Leather Bikini Top – Photo

Ciara
Ciara showed off her ‘Goodies’ in a sexy orange dress and leather bikini top as she went into weekend mode.

Ciara36, proved she can “Level Up” any look with her latest sexy look. Ciara rocked a sheer orange dress that was held together with a large intricate statement pendant that wrapped around her neck by chains as she was getting ready for the weekend. Her orange dress was so lowcut that her brown leather bikini top poked out from it. She completed her look with a stunning smokey eye and some bling including jewel-studded earrings and a gold bracelet.

Along with her stunning pic, she included a sexy video of her running her hands up and down her hips as she posed for a photoshoot in the number. She also included a snap of two bottles of Ten To One Rum. She’s an investor in the product made by Trinidad-born founder and CEO Marc Farrell so it’s certainly possible that the shoot was for her latest business endeavor.

The “1, 2 Step” singer’s definitely still got it and she has proved that with all her recent looks. She went on a tropical vacation at the end of January and got some killer snaps from it. In one of her Instagram posts, she rocked a red one-shoulder cutout one-piece with a multi-colored wrap. The next day, she got spicy with her husband Russell Wilson. She showed off her entire wardrobe of bathing suits that she packed for the trip in a collage of snaps. In one pic, she showed some love for her hubby in one pic by planting a kiss on his cheek.

Ciara
Ciara

The “Get Up” singer and NFL player first started dating in 2015 and got engaged just four months later. They tied the knot in July 2016 and were pregnant by the end of the year. They welcomed Sienna Princess Wilson into the world in 2017. Their second kid Win Harrison Wilson came in 2020. Even though their relationship was fast-paced, they’re still going strong.

In fact, Russell proved he’s the best husband ever when he rented out the top of the Space Needle for Ciara’s 36th birthday. “Wow Babe @DangeRussWilson Thank You for loving me the way you do!” she said in an Instagram post in honor of the special occasion. “I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”

 