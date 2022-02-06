Amy Schumer Shares Rare Photo With Son, Gene, 2, & Reveals She Sometimes Feels ‘Vulnerable’ As A Parent

Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her son Gene posing next to her while sitting on a toy bike and called being a mom ‘heaven on earth.’

Amy Schumer, 40, is giving her fans a glimpse of her life as a mom and admitting there’s both ups and downs in parenthood. The actress posted a photo of her and the two-year-old son Gene posing on a floor against what appears to be blue cabinets. She’s smiling and sitting with her arm around him as she wears a black top and matching pants in the pic, and her mini me is sitting beside her on a red toy bike while wearing a black and white tie-dye outfit.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to. Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! ❤️🎀🤮😻🥒,” Amy captioned the pic.

Her fans then took to the comment section to share their thoughts, which included kind words. “Yep, vulnerable in ways never felt before,” one fan agreed while other shared their own similar feelings as parents. “Wow so well said,” one other fan wrote while another called little Gene “a blessing.” Many others simply shared red heart emojis to signify their love of Amy’s pic and caption.

Amy welcomed Gene with her husband Chris Fischer in 2019, the year after they got married. Since then, she’s been pretty open about her family and about her struggles with her body after giving birth. On Jan. 18, she shared photos of herself standing on the beach in a one-piece swimsuit and admitted to going through endometriosis, liposuction, and acupuncture, which has helped her greatly.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!” she wrote in the caption.