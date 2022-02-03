‘Grown-ish’ Preview: Doug Officially Asks Kiki Out After Coming Clean To Luca

Doug wants to take Kiki out publicly after telling Luca they’ve been hooking up. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘grown-ish,’ Kiki doesn’t immediately say yes.

Doug shows up at Kiki’s door with a fresh black eye, courtesy of Luca. Right away, Kiki asks what happened to Doug’s face. “I told your brother about our secret little hookups, and he took it out on my face,” Doug says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 3 episode of grown-ish.

Kiki apologizes on behalf of Luca. “You know my brother can be such a huge asshole,” she tells Doug. Thankfully, Doug isn’t holding any grudges.

“It’s fine. I mean, me and Luca’s friendship is probably over,” Doug says. “But you know what? It is what it is. And you were right. I mean, we’re two grown-ass people who should be able to do whatever we want.”

Kiki is glad that he’s at least being honest with Luca now. Now that their relationship has been exposed, Doug asks Kiki out for a “celebratory drink in public.” They no longer have to hide.

After fumbling over her words a bit, Kiki tells Doug, “I kind of have plans or whatever tonight.” Doug’s a little shocked and notices Kiki is being cryptic about the whole thing. “You going on a date?” he asks Kiki.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Diggy Simmons ahead of the show’s return and asked whether or not Doug’s ex Jazz is still a factor in his romantic life. “She’ll always be a factor,” Diggy said. “I feel like she may have even been Doug’s first love. They spent so much of their college experience together. That was so important. She’ll always be close to his heart, but I feel like he has other things to tackle right now like school, trying to navigate the situation with Kiki and Luca not knowing, so I think that he has a lot that he has to navigate through right now.”

The synopsis for the February 3 episode reads: “After experiencing a hit-and-run, Ana is faced with a political and ethical dilemma, which leads her to seek advice from an unlikely source. Aaron is hounded by a freshman student who wants to see him make something special of their midnight class. Doug and Kiela experience a new obstacle in their relationship.” Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.